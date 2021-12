The Houston Rockets haven’t been able to trade John Wall and now he doesn’t want to sit out and wait anymore. Does this make things better or worse?. John Wall wants to play again. After sitting out all of the Houston Rockets’ games so far this year, he is now expressing a desire to rejoin the team. However, the team is not especially eager to give playing time to its most decorated and highly-paid player. And now the team and the former All-NBA point guard find themselves at an impasse as they try to figure out a way forward that is satisfactory for both parties.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO