In the main event of last night's Raw, Liv Morgan got her shot at the Raw Women's Championship but came up short due to cheating by Becky Lynch. Morgan was able to counter the Manhandle Slam into a pin during the finishing sequence of last night's match, but Lynch reversed it into a pin of her own. Lynch held onto the bottom rope for extra leverage as the referee counted to three.

