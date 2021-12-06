ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movie Review: Concrete Plans

By Tom Foster
TVOvermind
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is one of those movies that makes it likely to recognize a few actors if you’ve seen a number of indie or foreign movies that use these people since it’s very easy to think that a few of the faces in Concrete Plans should be recognizable thanks to their roles...

tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

nwpb.org

Reeder’s Movie Reviews: C’mon C’mon

The writer, director and graphic artist Mike Mills loves to explore family. His own family, to be precise. In Beginners (2010), for which the late Christopher Plummer won an Academy Award, Mills dramatizes his elderly father’s gay relationship with a much younger man. In 20th Century Women (2016), for which Mills himself earned an Oscar nomination for Original Screenplay, he focuses on his mother, portrayed by Annette Bening, and her unconventional lifestyle as a single mom in late 1970s California. Of course, the characters of Oliver and Jamie in those films serve as Mills’ alter egos. His latest project, C’mon C’mon, is the most existential and least coherent in his trilogy (to date), despite its many strengths.
MOVIES
Valley News

Movie Review: ‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’

Bob Garver Special to Valley News As a child, I loved the colorful storybooks about Clifford the Big Red Dog. As a teenager, I had nothing against the cartoon. As an adult working in Times Square, I despised having to spend several hours a day this past week standing across the street from a billboard depicting a dead-eyed CGI Clifford holding a maintenance hole cover in his mouth like a Frisbee. Maybe if this new Clifford looked anything like the expressive character from my childhood, I might be willing to go easy on him, but the “dog” in this movie is not the character children know and love. The movie sees moody Harlem seventh grader Emily Elizabeth, played by Darby Camp, left in the care of her irresponsible uncle Casey, played by Jack Whitehall. The only bonding activity.
MOVIES
svinews.com

Movie Review: “Biggest Little Farm”

While we generally promote reading in these columns this week I am reviewing not a book, but a movie. Movies can spark interest in ideals that lead to further reading, research, personal growth, and development. One movie I really feel encompasses this concept is “The Biggest Little Farm” {Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, 2019].
HOME & GARDEN
thewatchdogonline.com

Movie Musical Review: “Tick, Tick… Boom!”

On Nov. 19 the movie musical “Tick, Tick… Boom!” was released on Netflix. For those who don’t know, “Tick, Tick… Boom!” is Jonathan Larson’s (the creator of the Broadway smash-hit, “Rent”) other musical. More basic information about the movie is available in this article written prior to the movie’s release. If you have not watched it, I implore you to go do so right now. This is your spoiler warning, as my review covers plot developments.
MOVIES
Flick Filosopher

Boiling Point movie review: out of the frying pan…

There have been one-take movies before, but perhaps none has felt less gimmicky than Boiling Point, which captures the — heh — pressure-cooker environment of a restaurant kitchen with enthralling verve and insistence. This is a movie I could not look away from, which has been a rare thing in a year when I’ve mostly been watching movies at home, with all its attendant distractions. And I sure as hell will never approach going out for a meal with the same oblivious insouciance after this.
MOVIES
spoilertv.com

MOVIES: The Power of the Dog - Review

Jane Campion is one of cinema’s most legendary directors and The Power of the Dog is one of her best works so far – a western that’s unlike anything other in the genre you’ve ever seen before, a slow-burn character study that feels more at home with The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward of Robert Ford than Django Unchained or The Harder They Fall, a quieter approach that looks inward rather than outward, exploring themes such as masculinity, both toxic and not, and the gender/power dynamics offset against the backdrop of repression and sexuality. It’s a quieter, sombre film that requires patience – but is absolutely worth the ride.
PETS
thecollegevoice.org

Licorice Pizza Movie Review

I’ve been struggling to pull a single thread through Licorice Pizza. When Paul Thomas Anderson makes a new movie, pinning its meaning is reliably difficult, but one might think that his most recent ventures into romantic comedy would prove easier to encapsulate. In 2014, Anderson released Inherent Vice, a sprawling, stoner epic, far more faithful to its Thomas Pynchon source material than any classical genre confines. The hangout movie set, in the ’70s, builds upon Anderson’s canon of Altman-inspired ensemble casts. The movie is a hilarious bad trip and signaled a new foray for the filmmaker into the comedic recesses of his brilliant mind. Anderson’s response to Inherent Vice’s structural malaise was the profound austerity of his 2017 follow-up, Phantom Thread. Equally funny but sharply different in tone, the elegant and fashion-forward film is more explicitly focused on the wryly awkward romance, a sphere of character study Anderson has made himself comfortable with since his 2002 offering Punch-Drunk Love. Phantom Thread sees a shrunken cast, but a similar sense that Anderson is becoming acutely aware that he’s one of the greatest American directors of all time. This swagger manifests itself exclusively on-screen through brutally lavish directing—the kind of blocking and camera that makes you curse under your breath. It’s worth noting that Anderson personally picked up the camera for the first time with Phantom Thread, reclaiming the baton from legendary photographer and trusted collaborator, DP Robert Elswit. The question for an auteur after a successful string of comedic entries naturally becomes, well, what’s next? Pundits pestered Anderson on the subject, curious if he’d continue to flex his comic sensibilities, return to an ensemble cast, maybe go back to his roots? Well now I can answer for the master, respectively: yes, yes, and in a very literal sense, yes.
MOVIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
cinelinx.com

Animated Diary of a Wimpy Kid Movie…Exists | Review

The latest adaptation, this time in animated form, of the Diary of a Wimpy Kid book series hits Disney+ this week, but it’s an hour of your time better spent elsewhere. Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2021) Directed By: Swinton O. Scott III. Written By: Jeff Kinney. Cast: Brady Noon,...
MOVIES
TVOvermind

The Issues With Dinsey’s Sneakerella Movie

Just when you thought that the Cinderella property couldn’t be squeezed to death anymore, Disney dropped a Sneakerella trailer last month. This time, it’s a gender-swapped version about a Queens sneaker designer, here’s the official synopsis: “After falling in love with Kira King, the daughter of basketball star and sneaker tycoon Darius King, and aspirant Queens sneaker designer gains the confidence to pursue his dream of becoming a professional sneaker designer with the help of his best friend, Sami, and his Fairy Godfather.” The moment the trailer dropped, the upcoming movie was met with tons of backlash and the dislike ratio was much higher than the likes, though the current number is unknown due to Youtube taking off the public dislike numbers. Obviously, I can’t exactly judge the full movie. The full product has yet to be released, so it wouldn’t be fair to trash an entire film because of my severe dislike for the trailer. However, the trailer exemplifies the issues with many “woke” and modern Hollywood films in that it desperately panders to an audience without realizing the negative connotations behind it. Let’s be real, Sneakerella is essentially the ghetto version of Cinderella. It plays on black stereotypes while adding a Cinderella spin to it. The most frustrating part isn’t even the fact that this film is playing off a black stereotype, but that it’s a Cinderella story aimed at the Black community.
MOVIES
spoilertv.com

MOVIES: Ghostbusters: Afterlife - Review

Ghostbusters as a franchise is something that I have a turbulent relationship with – I never watched the second film, but had fun with the first and really liked the 2016 movie, its attempt to do something different with the franchise was welcomed and it still holds up quite well despite its fairly generic ending. It seems like “fairly generic endings” was probably what Ghostbusters: Afterlife was going for – because there’s about 45 minutes of decent material here – decent in the sense that if it were an original film, it’d be a pretty good investigation – taking the premise of a family moving to their grandfather’s house and finding mysterious going-ons in the village around it that are connected to a mountain nearby. But then Afterlife goes full nostalgia-bait, intent on delivering nothing but a shameless cash-grab that exists as nothing more than to satisfy the ever increasing media clickbait YouTube videos that boast “40 things that you might have missed”, without ever trying to make the film standalone in its own right. There's nothing wrong with connecting to what you loved in the past - but it should never come at the expense of what exists in the present.
MOVIES
hellhorror.com

Reel Evil (2012) Movie Review

Look here for more movies starting with R and here you can find 2012 movies to watch on your favorite streaming service. Reel Evil (2012) revolves around a young team of struggling filmmakers hired to shoot a documentary in an abandoned asylum. Kennedy (Jessica Morris - Role Models (2008), One Life to Live (1968), bl**dy m**der (2000), In Search of America, Inshallah (2014)), Cory and James decide to meet and tell a producer about their idea for a documentary. I was rolling my eyes when I heard the words "abandoned insane asylum" because the concept has been seen soo many times, and there can be nothing good coming from found footage film of that sort. They met a character with facial warts and a former asylum resident - creepy, well, not really. They finally met the director and cast members, who gave them strange vibes leading the crew to make their documentary and not what they were paid to do. Cory (Kaiwi Lyman - Suite 101 (2016), Pearl (2012), Red Fish Blue Fish (2016)), Kennedy, and James wander further into the asylum. James (Jeffrey Adler - Simple Being (2014), Babysitter’s Black Book (2015), Stepping Out (2013)) and his crew began experiencing strange things as they went deeper and deeper into the asylum. The group started to think that maybe the bizarre happenings were not real and might be a prank.
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Netflix Plans “Thanksgiving Text” Movie

Six years ago, Arizona grandmother Wanda Dench thought she texted her grandson to check if he would be coming over for Thanksgiving dinner. Apparently she had the wrong cell phone number and actually texted Jamal Hinton, a high school senior at the time who accepted her invitation anyway. The accidental...
MOVIES
TVOvermind

10 Sci-Fi Movies That Would Benefit from a Remake

Science fiction movies have always been popular in the entertainment industry. There’s something about aliens, vampires, and other supernatural characters that people just can’t seem to resist. However, since many sci-fi movies rely heavily on technology, many of them haven’t aged well over the years. After all, what is considered ‘good’ when it comes to special effects changes so frequently that it can be hard to keep up. As a result, there are quite a few that would benefit from a remake. With an updated perspective, many of these movies could capture entirely new audiences. Continue reading to see 10 science fiction movies that could use a remake.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Five Excellent Films Involving The Cast of Silent Night

The latest holiday horror film sees Keira Knightley and Matthew Goode play Nell and Simon, two parents who invite their closest friends to join their family for an elegant Christmas dinner in their English home. However, in the midst of the smiles, laughter, and eggnog, the world is on course for big destruction and the group of friends must find a solution to the complicated problem. This horror feature is loaded with a notable cast and this list will name five excellent films that involve the actors of Silent Night. Let’s get started with the first movie on the list.
MOVIES
hellhorror.com

The Midnight Game (2013) Movie Review

Look here for more movies starting with T and here you can find 2013 movies to watch on your favorite streaming service. The Midnight Game (2013) is an American supernatural thriller based on the creepypasta of the same name. Director and co-writer A.D. Calvo (Nine Lives (2006), The Other Side of the Tracks (2008), House of Dust (2013)) did an okay job executing this movie that revolves around urban legend games. Calvo did a fantastic job building up the suspense, tension, and thrills. The cast did a great job portraying their character, which gave a natural feel to their friendship, did not appear forced. The Midnight Man game is a game that you should not take lightly as it requires you to turn out the lights in your entire home, light a candle, and knock on the door 22 times, with the final knock occurring directly at midnight. The main goal of the game is to keep your candle lit to avoid the Midnight Man. You will have ten seconds to relight the candle in the event it goes out, or the Midnight Man will get you. If the Midnight Man gets you, you will have to live your darkest fears continuously until you die.
MOVIES
spoilertv.com

MOVIES: House of Gucci - Review

House of Gucci is the second Ridley Scott movie this year – on the heels of the underwhelming but ambitious The Last Duel, he delivers a tale of the ultimately doomed Gucci family, one of the wealthiest a name synonymous with power and style. But with all that wealth, reputation and royalty – it feels like a curse, too – as its characters involved are about to find out.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hellhorror.com

Werewolf Rising (2014) Movie Review

Look here for more movies starting with W and here you can find 2014 movies to watch on your favorite streaming service. Similar films like Werewolf Rising can be found in werewolf movies sub-genre(s), check them out for more movies like Werewolf Rising. Werewolf Rising (2014) Review. Werewolf Rising (2014)...
MOVIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES

