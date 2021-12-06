ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AOC announces 43-inch 4K monitor with 144Hz refresh rate and HDR 1000

By Rob Thubron
TechSpot
TechSpot
 6 days ago
In a nutshell: Monitors the size of televisions are becoming a more common sight these days. Adding to the list of monstrous gaming displays is AOC, which has launched a new 43-inch 4K@144Hz HDR monitor. AOC China announced the G4309VX/D, a 43-inch monitor with a 3840 x 2160 resolution...

TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.

