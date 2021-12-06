ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Compiling Postgres library for exploiting UDF to RCE

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI recently took WEB-300 course and clear the OSWE exam. WEB-300 course module includes UDF reverse shell. One thing I find difficult is how to compile libraries for specific version of postgres to be used with UDF. So I decided to share what I have learned. Learn white box...

The Hacker News

Warning — Hackers Exploiting New Windows Installer Zero-Day Exploit in the Wild

Attackers are actively making efforts to exploit a new variant of a recently disclosed privilege escalation vulnerability to potentially execute arbitrary code on fully-patched systems, once again demonstrating how adversaries move quickly to weaponize a publicly available exploit. Cisco Talos disclosed that it "detected malware samples in the wild that...
SOFTWARE
infosecwriteups.com

Writer: HackTheBox Walkthrough

The writer is another nice box on HackTheBox. Just add writer.htb in your /etc/hosts file and you are good to go. During my port scanning process, I first use rustscan to find out the number of open ports quickly …. …and then start a detailed Nmap scan on those open...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
makeuseof.com

How to Compile and Install Software From Source in Linux

Do you want to fix a bug in a software package, or do you simply want to modify a package to meet your needs? Linux has got you covered. Most Linux packages are free and open-source, giving you the freedom to customize or modify any piece of software to your own liking. Additionally, you are also free to look at the source code of Linux packages to learn good architecture practices and coding patterns from other software projects.
SOFTWARE
infosecwriteups.com

Pikaboo from HackTheBox — Detailed Walkthrough

Showing all the tools and techniques needed to complete the box. Pikaboo is a hard machine on HackTheBox. Our initial scan finds just three open ports, with the webserver being our starting point. We find a local file vulnerability that lets us access an admin area, from there we fuzz and find a log file. We use file poisoning to enable remote code execution giving us a reverse shell. Our path to root involves perl scripts, cronjobs, ldap scanning to eventually find credentials for the ftp server. From there we use a vulnerability to gain a reverse root shell by taking advantage of a badly written script.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Postgres#Library#Null#Cyber Security#Linkedin#Udf#Rce#Noob 123
infosecwriteups.com

Bolt — TryHackMe

Welcome back amazing hackers, in this blog, I am going to show you an interesting walkthrough writeup that might be useful in bug bounty findings. let's get into the writeup, firstly deploy the machine after that making some Nmap scan to find the useful information. From the Nmap result, I...
SOFTWARE
infosecwriteups.com

Into the art of Binary Exploitation 0x000004[Reviving of Satanic-ROP]

I’m back again with my 4th part of the adventure Binary-Exploitation series. First of all, I wanna apologize for the crevices. The work was boisterous, & a few health issues were there. Presently, I’m fine after the surgery. Let’s keep that all apart, and now it’s time to begin. Already...
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

How to track statistics on all queries in your Postgres database to prevent slow queries or bottlenecks

Tweak your database performance to perfection with the crucial statistics that this extensions offers you. Have you ever wondered why some parts of your application are suddenly very slow? Can it be your database? How would you find out? Wouldn’t it be nice to have an extensions that tracks statistics over all queries that it executes so that you can analyze your database performance and clear up bottlenecks?
SOFTWARE
