Compiling Postgres library for exploiting UDF to RCE

Let me introduce myself since this is my first writing ever. At the beginning sorry if I make mistakes in my writing since English is not my native language. I come from a small country, working in IT since 1998 and “monitoring” security scene since then. I never had the courage to proclaim myself as a security expert since coding was my bad side(i thought it was boring sitting on a chair typing code the whole day long) but I was admired back then by some teams and experts(fluffy bunny, team teso, some IRC channels and so on…)My first ever bug I exploited was I think the Unicode bug in windows servers, lot of XSS on yahoo and google sites, I even managed to write buffer overflow exploit for Winamp in my learning paths. It was much different back then. My road pushed me away from the security scene for a while but I never stopped.

