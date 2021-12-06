Kendall Roy’s Assistant Just Wants to Save Him

And Just Like That …, HBO Max’s revival of Sex and the City, is finally here. The first two episodes, which dropped on Wednesday night, held many revelations, including the fact that (spoiler alert) Big dies and it did indeed happen on a Peloton. More importantly, though, the series provided a little more detail about why Samantha is absent (which in real life is the result of some drama between Kim Cattrall and the rest of the SATC cast). Actually, a lot of detail. For a character purported to not be in this show, Samantha is in this show … quite a lot. So much so that I think And Just Like That … misses her even more than it misses Big, who (correctly) gets called a prick at his own funeral.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO