Kendall Roy’s Assistant Just Wants to Save Him

By Kaitlin Menza
thecut.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are so many touch points of HBO’s Succession you could grab a hold of and treasure: the tinkling, tingling score; scenes of billionaires yearning for death or prison or a hug; A-list guest stars jostling for a touch of buzz. But for me, it’s the constellation of support staff —...

Highsnobiety

Kendall Roy's "Too Much Birthday" Jacket Is a Super Rare Gucci Grail

Walk down the long pink tunnel that greets you into Kendall Roy's 40th birthday party and you are met by a nurse who tells you “you’ve just been born into the world of Kendall Roy.” And that's only the start of this lavish bash. There's a custom-made “compliment tunnel”, ridiculously expensive gifts, a room dedicated to predicting the future, and yet his biggest flex was his jacket.
brooklynvegan.com

Listen to Kendall Roy’s “All Bangers, All The Time” Birthday Mix from ‘Succession’

This past week's episode of Succession, "Too Much Birthday," was set at Kendall Roy's beyond extravagant 40th birthday party. Throwing the party for himself, Kendall (played by Jeremy Strong) also made the playlist for the night, which he described as "All bangers, all the time." Among the songs heard at the party are Spacemen 3's "Big City," and LCD Soundsystem's "New York, I Love You But You're Bringing Me Down." Now HBO has posted the full playlist to the channel's Spotify account.
cartermatt.com

Succession season 3 episode 7: Kendall Roy’s unhappy birthday

Tonight on Succession season 3 episode 7, we had a story that was chock full of all sorts of insanity. Kendall’s birthday party was the focus for most of it, and while there, we got reminders that this guy is by far one of the worst. For Shiv and Roman,...
Inverse

Is Kendall Roy dead on Succession? Why you don't need to worry, yet

“Chiantishire,” the penultimate episode of Succession Season 3, was a game-changer for all involved. Connor proposed to Willa, Caroline told Shiv she isn’t cut out to be a mother, Tom was blatantly told that Shiv doesn’t love him, Greg successfully wooed a woman... and that was just the first half.
Vanity Fair

Would Succession Really Do That to Kendall Roy?

Sunday night’s episode of Succession left viewers with an unsettling final sight: Jeremy Strong’s Kendall Roy face-down and motionless on a floatie in a pool. At first, it seems the tragic hero—who has spent the entire season losing battles left and right—has merely fallen asleep. But as the haunting score rises and the camera continues to linger on Kendall (first overhead, then under the water, gazing up at him), it becomes clear that what’s happening might not be so simple. The cliffhanger has since sparked a debate: Is Kendall Roy dead? Or is that just what show creator Jesse Armstrong wants us to think?
Grazia

The Surprising Connection Between Kendall Roy and Captain America

This year, Succession achieved the impossible by keeping a mass audience at the edge of their seats in a time where television is extremely saturated and competitive. Despite us binging something new every single week, Succession has been the clear leading favourite with last night’s finale bringing us all to our knees.
Mic

Jeremy Strong is more Kendall Roy than his castmates would like

Jeremy Strong might be more Kendall Roy than even the cast of Succession would like. A new profile of the actor in The New Yorker focuses almost exclusively on the intense, sometimes questionable lengths Strong has gone to for roles in his career and as Kendall on the hit HBO show.
Vulture

Succession Finally Gave Kendall What He’s Been Wanting

For one brief shining moment, Kendall, Shiv, and Roman were in each other’s corners instead of standing in separate ones. Photo: Graeme Hunter/Graeme Hunter. Spoilers ahead for ‘All The Bells Say,’ the season three finale of Succession. “Mog was tired. She was dead tired… Mog thought, ‘I...
cartermatt.com

Succession season 3 finale theory: Is Kendall Roy already dead?

Entering the Succession season 3 finale on HBO this coming weekend, we’ve already heard all sorts of theories on the future. What’s going to happen when it comes to the Roy family moving forward? Is Kendall already dead?. We’ve seen a number of big reactions to the end of episode...
IndieWire

‘Succession’: Nicholas Braun on the State of Cousin Greg’s Soul

When it comes to HBO’s “Succession,” it feels pretty obvious that one of the show’s central concerns is capturing the epic tragedy that is Kendall Roy’s existence. Don’t get me wrong, that’s a great tragedy and everybody loves it but, what would you say if I suggested that there existed an even bigger — or at least taller — tragedy unfolding before the audience’s very eyes. It’s been clear since the show’s pilot in 2018 that our beloved Cousin Greg, played to awkward precision by Nicholas Braun, would be in for a bumpy ride. And given that he was clearly intended...
IndieWire

‘Succession’ Review: Episode 9 Upends Expectations in a Finale That Crowns a ‘Winner’ — Spoilers

[Editor’s Note: The following review contains spoilers for “Succession” Season 3, Episode 9, “All the Bells Say.”] Never has a ride in a luxury automobile across the Italian countryside at freaking sunset felt so agonizingly unending. Yet as the Roy siblings finally gathered to speak as honestly and directly as their abusive upbringing could allow, as they forged a bulletproof plan to wrest the company under their control, as they made a plan to “kill” (metaphorically, though literally wasn’t off the table) their toxic father once and for all — you knew it was taking too long. Time is rarely the...
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Med’ Fans Are Not Liking This Character

Some Chicago Med fans are really not liking one character in particular. Chicago Med is one of the three series in the One Chicago franchise. There’s Chicago Med, Chicago PD, and Chicago Fire. Most of these series have tons of awesome characters that fans love to root for, but sometimes, characters slip through the cracks.
Stereogum

Courtney Love Comes For Elon Musk: “It’s Kendall Roy Shit”

Elon Musk, who may have attended Succession failson Kendall Roy’s 40th birthday bash on Saturday — “Jeff, Elon, Lukas, Jennifer, and Emma, yeses,” Dasha Nekrasova’s Comfrey confirmed — fired some shots at beloved Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders last month. “I keep forgetting that you’re still alive,” Elon replied in response to a tweet from Bernie demanding that the extremely wealthy pay their fair share of taxes. “Want me to sell more stock, Bernie? Just say the word …”
Yardbarker

Michael B. Jordan opens up about Lori Harvey: 'I finally found what love was'

Michael B. Jordan wouldn't have taken the leading role in A Journal for Jordan, or in any romantic movie, at any other point in his life. "There are roles that I passed on that I knew I didn’t have enough life experience to play. I was like, ‘What can I pull from?’" the 34-year-old actor told The Hollywood Reporter for a new cover story. "But I finally found what love was."
thecut.com

Balenciaga’s Designer Just Pulled a Kanye

On Wednesday, Balenciaga revealed that its creative director, Demna Gvasalia, has decided to make a personal change. No, he’s not leaving the brand. Don’t worry. But he is leaving a part of himself out of it. “From now on, Demna uses only his first name, distinguishing an artist title from a birthname and therefore separating creative work from personal life,” read an “IMPORTANT NOTE” in the brand’s fall 2022 show notes. “In all press going forward, he chooses to be referred to simply as Demna.”
thecut.com

What Would Your Selling Sunset Song Sound Like?

Hey, girlie boss queens, gather ’round. I’ve got a new song for you, and it goes like this: Why [clap] does all [clap clap] the music in Selling Sunset sound like … that [clap]? As a whole, the Netflix reality show following luxury real estate firm the Oppenheim Group has been aptly described as an approximation of the human experience — like someone put the words California, women, houses, hot, and money into a computer and this is what it came up with. Nothing exemplifies this better than the music on the show.
thecut.com

Ye Really Wants Kim Back, Huh?

Each day is a new chapter in the never-ending saga that is Kimye. During last night’s “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert, hosted by Drake and Kanye West and dedicated to raising awareness for prison reform, Ye decided to perform a small serenade to Kim Kardashian West, who filed for divorce from Ye in February. A fine and normal part of any benefit concert!
thecut.com

And Just Like That … Knows Its Best Character Is Missing

And Just Like That …, HBO Max’s revival of Sex and the City, is finally here. The first two episodes, which dropped on Wednesday night, held many revelations, including the fact that (spoiler alert) Big dies and it did indeed happen on a Peloton. More importantly, though, the series provided a little more detail about why Samantha is absent (which in real life is the result of some drama between Kim Cattrall and the rest of the SATC cast). Actually, a lot of detail. For a character purported to not be in this show, Samantha is in this show … quite a lot. So much so that I think And Just Like That … misses her even more than it misses Big, who (correctly) gets called a prick at his own funeral.
