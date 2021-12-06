ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Electric vehicle maker Lucid's stock plunges on news of SEC subpoena

By Cromwell Schubarth
bizjournals
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of Lucid Group Inc. plunged by more than 16% at the start of the trading day on Monday after the electric vehicle upstart said it has been subpoenaed by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Newark-based company said in a regulatory filing that the SEC inquiry "appears to...

www.bizjournals.com

