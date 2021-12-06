ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland’s Health Department Website Taken Offline Due To Cyberattack

By 1010 WOLB Baltimore
 6 days ago

Source: Yuichiro Chino / Getty


The Maryland Health Department’s website was offline this weekend after a cyberattack.

While down, users trying to access the department’s webpage were taken to www.maryland.gov instead. This happened as officials went through individual systems to determine whether any information had been stolen.

Certain resources the site provided were also taken away during the cyberattack. That included pages that invited Maryland residents to apply for Medicaid, get data on local nursing home safety and order free at-home testing for sexually transmitted infections.

The Maryland Security Operations Center is investigating the cyberattack.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Comments / 0

 

