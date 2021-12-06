ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
get vm with multiple criteria

By CG21
vmware.com
 7 days ago

I have to extract the vms which have the se in centos...

communities.vmware.com

vmware.com

Clone a VM which is in vCD

I was asked to clone 2x VMs which were both in vCenter 6.7u3 & vCD 10.1.x. I cloned the 100GB VM from vCenter, that seemed to work OK, however each time I tried to clone the 2.7TB VM from vCenter, I'd get a task "Apply Storage DRS recommendations", which would run for about 10 minutes then disappear and I cannot find why.
vmware.com

VM's not assigned by IP address's

Looking your valid suggestions on below query to be fixed. recently we configured a cluster and applied host profile assigned after customization, while deploying new VM's we are getting IP Address, assigned to the VM, DHCP configured for these VM's (this is for VDI environment). Host _nics and everything seems...
vmware.com

Disable start VM if host does not have resources

Could i ask something about VMware vCenter Server 6.7. It possible setup restriction or user rights about starting VMs, if host resources (RAM, CPU) are less than 10% or less than 10 GHz/20 GB RAM left. Because our users dont respect host resources and start vms even if host doesnt...
vmware.com

Re: Freeze host and VM 7.0.3b

I have an upgraded version of VMWare ESXi 7.0 Update 3b (build 18905247) on the server. Unfortunately, the server gradually freezes and marks the VM as faulty. After the rest, everything repeats. You can't go back, Shift + R won't find anything. Is there a solution to how to return ESXi to 7.0.2d or fix this error?
vmware.com

Hard drive space full, VM deleted?

Hoping someone can help with this. I recently set up some virtual machines on VMware Workstation 16 Player (non commercial) and during some tricky installs, deleted faulty machines from the disk from within Workstation. I think each machine was set up with 60gb of virtual HD space allocated to it.
vmware.com

vRA8: Delete a VM Custom Property via REST?

Swagger shows us an example of how to add customProperties with PATCH at the below uri, but what about deleting a property?. Keeping with the above as an example, how could I go about deleting property additionalProp3 ?. Thanks in advance!
vmware.com

VM migration failed

I need to migrate one of the VM from one cluster to the another cluster for one of the customers,. The source host is running on ESXi 6.5 model UCSB-B200-M3 and the Destination is running on ESXi 6.7 model UCSB-B200-M5. While performing the migration im getting the following error "Currently connected network interface" 'Network adapter 1' uses network 'NDC-DMZ-PUBLIC', which is not accessible.
vmware.com

Can't start Windows 11 on ARM VM in Fusion after importing Parallels ARM VM

I have an M1 MacBook Pro that I have Parallels on. I created a Windows 11 on ARM VM in Parallels which starts and runs fine. I then installed VMware Fusion Tech Preview, it found and imported the Parallels Windows 11 for ARM VM. But when I try to start the VM, that Fusion created, it says it's an x86 Architechure and says to see KB-84273, which would be true "IF" it wasn't Windows 11 on ARM OS. Why is it giving this error after a successful import of this ARM VM? Any help would be appreciated. I've attached the screenshot of the message.
vmware.com

Mapped printers disappearing on VM

Hello. We are running a VDI environment for our W10 v2004 VMs. Horizon 7.13.1, VMware ESXi 7.0.2 on a vSAN cluster. We are using domain GPO to map printers for users accessing their VMs. Too many times, the mapping is failing, printers are disappearing and the default printer is assigned to a different one. When this happens, we have to run a script on the user's VM, which would re-install the printers and re-assigned the default printer. TP AutoConnect Service and TP VC Gateway Service are both enabled, on the master template, and running on the VMs. We tried disabling both services, recomposing VMs but got the same results.
vmware.com

Dual monitor display settings flipped

I have a very weird issue and I have been unable to find a solution so hopefully someone here can offer some suggestions. I am running MacOS 12.0.1 and Vmware fusion 12.2. 0 (although the issue has been happening since the last few versions). Basically every time i power on my vm my screen order is flipped, once i set it in the order i want, it works fine until I switch back to the Mac OS desktop. When i do that then my display arrangement is flipped again. I am able to correct it by going in to the windows display settings selecting the primary monitor and selecting "make this my main display". Once i do that it goes back to the right order but changes each time i go between OS's.
vmware.com

migrating of vm's across vcenters

I would like to migrate a number of Virtual Machines from one vsphere 5.5 environment to another seperate vsphere 6.5 environment. Can I use ovftool to perform these migrations. ovftool vi://........ vi://........ Thanks in Advance.
vmware.com

Re: Fusion 12.2.1 issue with Open VM Tools

I am a casual Fusion user for about the last 10 years and in no way am I an expert. In that time, I have been able to do the things I need for miscellaneous testing purposes. I am now running into an issue that has raised its head since the 12.2 update. My apologies up front for the novel....
Gigaom

Key Criteria for Evaluating Deception Technology

Attacker techniques and behaviors are constantly improving and evolving. As cyber security defenses zig, attackers zag. This dynamic creates a changed environment—what worked in the past to detect malicious actions most likely won’t work today or in the future. Deception technology (DT) tackles this quandary head on and provides defenders the ability to set traps for attackers and to gather valuable information for making better decisions.
vmware.com

VM web console freezes randomly

I have an issue about a VM on an ESX while i'm trying to use the web console or VMRC. I can open the web console and log in on the VM but it freeze randomly with sometime a cut screen. The OS and apps works well in background. this...
vmware.com

Workstation 16.1.2 Pro, under Windows 11 host, Windows guest in VM crashes on startup

This Reddit post sums up this issue well: https://www.reddit.com/r/vmware/comments/ph590g/vm_does_not_start_on_workstation_1612_pro_windows/. Basically using Workstation Pro 16.1.2 on a Windows 11 host, if you create a Windows guest VM, and the host system has Hyper-V enabled in any form (in my case its present because I have WSL2 enabled in the host), and if you have more than one processor and/or one core per processor selected for the guest, the Windows guest VM crashes at boot:
vmware.com

PXE Boot option for VM not availible

VM: E1000 network adapter with 100 GB empty harddisk. -Cant see the option "force BIOS setup" -I can only see this - please see screenshot. VM is set for EFI, there's an option on your screenshot for the EFI startup screen. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 0 Kudos. 3 Replies. VM is set for...
vmware.com

Issue to create VM in ESXi 6.7

Hi , trying to install EVE-NG ovf into ESXi. Installation stop after clicking on "Finish" button last step. Below is error message:
