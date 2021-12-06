get vm with multiple criteria

I have a very weird issue and I have been unable to find a solution so hopefully someone here can offer some suggestions. I am running MacOS 12.0.1 and Vmware fusion 12.2. 0 (although the issue has been happening since the last few versions). Basically every time i power on my vm my screen order is flipped, once i set it in the order i want, it works fine until I switch back to the Mac OS desktop. When i do that then my display arrangement is flipped again. I am able to correct it by going in to the windows display settings selecting the primary monitor and selecting "make this my main display". Once i do that it goes back to the right order but changes each time i go between OS's.

COMPUTERS ・ 3 DAYS AGO