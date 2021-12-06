ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Lifetime Spent With Epilepsy Ages the Brain, Study Finds

By Denise Mann
HealthDay
HealthDay
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35IJfh_0dFJ1XpV00

MONDAY, Dec. 6, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- People with a longtime history of epilepsy show signs of rapid brain aging that may raise their odds for developing dementia down the road.

This is the key finding of new research reporting that the brains of people with epilepsy that began in childhood appear to be about 10 years older than the brains of people without a history of this seizure disorder.

Individuals with epilepsy were also more likely to show signs of cognitive decline, including problems with memory and reasoning, and changes on brain scans that indicate increased risk for Alzheimer's disease.

Brain aging and changes in thinking and memory were more pronounced among people whose epilepsy wasn't well controlled. But they were still evident in folks whose seizures were under control for 10 years or more, the study showed.

"It does appear childhood-onset epilepsy may speed up aging processes, especially among those who continue to have active epilepsy from childhood into their 60s," said study author Bruce Hermann, an emeritus professor of neuropsychology at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, in Madison.

Exactly how the two conditions are linked isn't fully understood, but researchers have theories.

"Repeated seizures may accelerate some of the brain problems associated with aging in the brain," Hermann said.

For the study, researchers followed Finnish kids with epilepsy and their epilepsy-free counterparts for more than 50 years. Study participants underwent brain scans and cognitive testing in 2012 and 2017.

At both time points, people with epilepsy had more amyloid plaques in their brains, a known risk of Alzheimer's disease. No one in the study has developed Alzheimer's or dementia yet.

Overall, the signs of brain aging were more advanced in people with focal epilepsy, which affects one side of the brain, those whose epilepsy wasn't well controlled, and folks with a genetic risk marker for Alzheimer's disease known as APOE 4.

Other factors that affect risk for brain aging and cognitive problems, including high blood pressure, were more common in people with epilepsy, the study showed.

And therein lies the opportunity for prevention, Hermann said.

"Pay attention to health and lifestyle factors such as high blood pressure if you have epilepsy, as this may help improve cognition and slow brain aging," he said.

The findings were presented Sunday in Chicago at a meeting of the American Epilepsy Society. Research presented at medical meetings should be considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

Dr. Jaideep Kapur, a professor of neurology at UVA Health in Charlottesville, Va., who was not involved in the study, reacted to the findings.

"Seizures often arise from the part of the brain where we learn and make and store memories, and that is also where the degeneration occurs in Alzheimer's disease and other types of dementia," he said.

The good news from this study, Kapur said, is that brain aging and cognitive changes were less severe in people whose epilepsy was under good control.

"If you control seizures, it appears to prevent some of the epilepsy-related worsening of memory and thinking skills with age," he said.

And even better news: This is possible with current epilepsy treatment options.

"If your seizures aren't under control, see an epilepsy specialist," Kapur said. "Your goal should be no seizures and no side effects."

More information

The American Epilepsy Society has more information on how to manage seizures.

SOURCES: Bruce Hermann, PhD, emeritus professor, neuropsychology, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, Madison; Jaideep Kapur, MD, PhD, professor, neurology, UVA Health, Charlottesville, Va.; presentation, American Epilepsy Society meeting, Dec. 5, 2021

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

This Vitamin May Stop Dementia, Says New Study

According to the World Health Organization, more than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, "a syndrome – usually of a chronic or progressive nature – that leads to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging." The most common symptoms of dementia include memory loss, becoming lost in familiar places, changes in learning or thinking and becoming confused while at home, but taking a daily multivitamin might help slow cognitive delay according to a new study. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
bostonnews.net

Research on American footballers finds brain lesions in MRI

Minneapolis [US], November 28 (ANI): There are certain markers of injury on the brain's white matter, which is called white matter hyperintensities and can be seen on brain scans. New research done on athletes, showed brain scans taken during the lifetimes of athletes in contact sports, compared to changes in their brains at autopsy. It was found that white matter hyperintensities were linked with neuropathological changes.
FOOTBALL
MedicalXpress

Large international study reveals spectrum of COVID-19 brain complications

The largest multi-institutional international study to date on brain complications of COVID-19 has found that approximately one in 100 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 will likely develop complications of the central nervous system. These can include stroke, hemorrhage, and other potentially fatal complications. The study is being presented tomorrow at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA).
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aging Brain#Brain Aging#Epilepsy#Dementia#Brain Scans#Healthday News#Finnish
uab.edu

UAB to study whether exercise can boost memory in people with epilepsy

The benefits of exercise on health are well known, and now researchers at the University of Alabama at Birmingham are exploring a potential new role for exercise: improving memory in people with idiopathic generalized epilepsy. “Approximately half of the 3.4 million persons with epilepsy in the United States have cognitive...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
neworleanssun.com

ALS therapy should target brain along with spine: Study

Chicago [US], December 3 (ANI): The Northwestern Medicine scientists have found that in order to treat ALS, you need to target the brain, not just the spine. This flips a long-standing belief that the disease starts in the spinal motor neurons and any therapy would need to target the spine as the key focus.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
arizona.edu

Study Shows Air Pollution Reduces Benefits of Exercise on the Brain

Researchers observed more than 8,000 participants in a recent study and found that exposure to air pollution was associated with a decrease in brain volume and health, and that the benefits of physical activity on brain volume and health were not observed when the environment had higher levels of polluted air.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Medscape News

Novel Tool May Prevent Unnecessary Brain Surgery for Epilepsy

Researchers have developed and validated a quick, non-invasive, web-based tool that identifies patients with epilepsy who are unlikely to benefit from invasive stereoelectroencephalography (SEEG). The 5-SENSE score includes five variables that predict the seizure-onset zone: focal lesion on structural MRI, absence of bilateral independent spikes in scalp electroencephalography (EEG), localizing...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IFLScience

Fetuses Exposed To Alcohol Have Abnormal Brain Structure, Study Reveals

Brains of human fetuses in the womb have been scanned by researchers for the first time to observe the impact of maternal alcohol consumption on prenatal neural development. Results revealed that alcohol exposure leads to significant structural changes within key brain regions including the hippocampus and the germinal matrix, which is where brain cells are generated during early fetal growth.
SCIENCE
Neuroscience News

Cognitive Aging: Work Helps Our Brain

Summary: Work plays an active role in keeping the brain healthy and retaining cognitive abilities as we age, researchers report. A recent study shows that work plays an active role in keeping our brains healthy. “We have demonstrated the role of working activity on cognitive performance,” Professor Raffaella Rumiati says....
SCIENCE
asapland.com

Types of Epilepsy

Temporal Lobe Epilepsy with Stantonal Heteromoria(TLE) is one of the most common causes of epilepsy. Patients suffering from TLE have frequent episodes of abnormal electrical discharges in the hippocampus which leads to seizure activity. The symptomatology seen in TLE depends on the location of seizure focussing within the hippocampus. However, there are certain common features seen during the ictal period which will be discussed here.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Kerry Ann Jensen

Your Brain Ages Faster Due To High Blood Pressure

According to researchers, after 40, your brain starts to shrink in size by at least 5% every ten years. Your brain can age faster than your body, and it experiences a quicker decline in people over 70. "We found a significant age-associated decrease in global and regional brain volumes."
MedPage Today

Brain Aging May Be Faster for People With Childhood-Onset Epilepsy

Childhood-onset epilepsy appeared to accelerate brain aging by about 10 years, a small prospective study in Finland suggested. Over about 55 years of follow-up, people with childhood-onset epilepsy had greater rates of cognitive changes and more amyloid plaques, reported Matti Sillanpää, MD, PhD, of the University of Turku in Finland, and colleagues, at the American Epilepsy Society annual meeting, which is being held in Chicago and online.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

How to prevent brain aging effectively

In a new study from the University of Padua, researchers found that work plays an active role in keeping our brains healthy. They found the important role of working activity on cognitive performance. Many studies have been focused on the factors influencing our brain aging and differences in cognitive decline...
EDUCATION
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink That Ages Your Brain Faster, Says Science

When it comes to aging, many people find themselves primarily concerned with the visible effects of getting older, from those first gray hairs to the fine lines and wrinkles that seem to get more abundant with every passing year. Unfortunately, there are more insidious effects of the aging process, especially when it comes to the health of your brain. However, it's not just the passage of time that can affect your cognitive fitness over time—what you eat and drink may be playing a major role in your brain aging, too.
SCIENCE
psychologytoday.com

Brain Aging Might Soon Be Reversible

Advances in regenerative medicine may be able to add decades to our lives. The upper limit for human lifespan extension is thought to be around 122 years, the current record for human longevity. The "120 year limit" for lifespan is primarily set by the inability of brain tissue to regenerate...
HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

How COVID-19 harms the brain, according to new study

In a new study from Thomas Jefferson University, researchers found that approximately one in 100 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 will likely develop complications of the central nervous system. These can include stroke, hemorrhage, and other potentially fatal complications. These central nervous system complications represent a significant cause of morbidity and...
SCIENCE
HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy