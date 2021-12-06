ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Omicron Spreading Through Africa Twice as Fast as Delta Did

HealthDay
HealthDay
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24L14A_0dFJ15Re00

MONDAY, Dec. 6, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The Omicron variant appears to spread at twice the rate as the Delta variant does, due mostly to a combination of contagiousness and an ability to dodge the body's immune defenses, scientists report.

The degree to which each factor contributes to the spread of Omicron is still unclear, according to the findings of an analysis posted on Twitter Sunday.

“We’re not sure what that mixture is,” study leader Carl Pearson, a mathematical modeler at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, toldThe New York Times.

But in a bit of good news, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that the Omicron variant doesn’t appear more likely to cause severe illness.

“Though it’s too early to really make any definitive statements about it, thus far, it does not look like there’s a great degree of severity to it," Fauci said on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday.

He expressed confidence that existing vaccines will confer “some degree, and maybe a considerable degree, of protection against the Omicron variant, if in fact it starts to take hold in a dominant way in this country,” the Washington Post reported.

His assessment may quell concerns that the Omicron variant could overwhelm health-care systems with a surge in hospitalizations and deaths this winter.

Why the drop in severity of disease? A preliminary study from a Massachusetts firm discovered the Omicron variant appears to share genetic code with the common cold, which suggests that the variant could be more contagious but cause less severe disease. That study has not yet been peer-reviewed, and study co-author Venky Soundararajan, a biological engineer, told the Post that more analysis of the variant is needed.

In the South African study, the researchers conducted a mathematical analysis of Omicron's spread in that country through late November and found that the variant's Rt -- a measure of how quickly a virus spreads -- is nearly 2.5 times higher than that of Delta's, the Times reported.

Rt is determined both by how contagious a virus is and its ability to evade the body's immune system.

Late last week, researchers said Omicron may partly dodge immunity gained from a previous COVID-19 infection, but it's still unclear how much it can sidestep protection provided by vaccines, the Times reported.

Some experts believe Omicron's ability to evade immunity from previous infections and from vaccines may be similar.

“It’s scary that there are so many reinfections happening, which means that vaccine-induced immunity may also be impacted in similar way,” Akiko Iwasaki, an immunologist at Yale, told the Times.

Omicron has been reported in nearly two dozen countries, including the United States.

More information

Visit the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for more on COVID variants.

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Vaccinated People Not to Do This as Omicron Spreads

In the less than a week, a new variant of COVID has raised alarms across the world. The Omicron variant, which was first detected in South Africa on Nov. 24, has already been located in more than 20 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Virus experts have expressed concerns that this new version of the virus could spread more easily than the highly contagious Delta variant, which would be especially dangerous for unvaccinated individuals. But officials have also warned that Omicron may elude existing immune responses from the vaccines. Now that the first case of Omicron has been found in the U.S., experts are offering new recommendations for vaccinated people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said When the Pandemic Will End

Coronavirus cases are going back up nationwide, as cooler weather approaches. When will this pandemic end, and how can you stay safe? To answer that, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; CDC Chief Dr. Rochelle Walensky; and Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy appeared at a COVID briefing moments ago. Read on for seven life-saving pieces of guidance—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
ENVIRONMENT
EatThis

If You Feel This, You May Have Omicron, Says Doctor

The coronavirus mutation Omicron is concerning. "This is a very unusual constellation of changes across the SARS-CoV-2 genome with greater than 30 of them in the important spike protein, which is the business end of the virus, particularly in its receptor binding domain, where there were about 10 mutations there," says Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. "This mutational profile is very different from other variants of interest and concern. And although some mutations are also found in Delta, this is not Delta—it's something different. And these mutations have been associated with increased transmissibility and immune innovation. Whereas other of the mutations have not yet been characterized as to their functional capability."
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

5 Places You'll Most Likely Catch COVID, According to Experts

The coronavirus pandemic is not over, and it's not waning either—in fact, cases are rising again, as more people go indoors. "The current seven day daily average of cases is about 92,800. This is an 18% increase from last week," warned CDC Chief Rochelle Walensky this week. "The seven day average of hospital admissions is about 5,600 per day, about a 6% increase from the prior seven day average. And the seven day average daily deaths are about 1,000 per day." Contrast that with the number of daily cases experts say would make us a whole lot safer: a comparatively tiny 10,000. So where are you most likely to catch COVID? Read on for 5 places—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of Omicron, According to a Doctor Who Had It

From several members of a soccer club in Portugal to two travelers in the U.S., a new variant of COVID has begun making its way around the world. The Omicron variant has been located in at least 24 countries so far, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Virus experts warn that there is still much we don't know about the latest version of the virus, since it was only identified on Nov. 24, but there are concerns that the high number of mutations in the Omicron variant could make it spread more easily and evade immune responses. Right now, our information as anecdotal, including about the symptoms Omicron is causing in the people who contract it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

70 Percent of Hospitalized Omicron Patients Have This in Common

Now spreading in more than 40 countries, the Omicron variant has quickly made its way around the world. This new version of the virus has caused concern among virus experts for a number of reasons. Its ability to spread so fast has many worried that Omicron will dominate the globe in the same way that Delta did, potentially even outcompeting that variant. And a large number of mutations also has experts nervous that the Omicron variant will bypass much of the protection afforded by existing vaccines. But while it will take weeks to make any definitive determinations on the latest COVID variant, researchers are already comparing data among hospitalized Omicron patients to find commonalities.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
abc10.com

Yes, a potentially deadly parasite that enters people through bare feet is in the US

The Guardian recently published a story with the headline, “A deadly parasite that burrows into the body through bare feet could be multiplying in this US community.” The story was aggregated by several U.S. publishers, including iHeartRadio. Viewers, including Jane L., reached out to VERIFY asking if the parasite really...
HEALTH
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

The WHO Just Sent This Urgent Warning About Omicron to People Over 60

Since the start of the COVID pandemic, older adults have been disproportionally at risk of developing serious infections from the virus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the risk of severe illness with the coronavirus increases with age, especially for people in their 60s or older. That's why older U.S. adults were first in line for vaccines last year and then for booster shots, as the Delta variant wreaked havoc across the U.S. And now, as a new variant takes hold, these older adults might need to be even more cautious.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Immune System#Common Cold#Healthday News#Twitter#Toldthe New York Times#Cnn#The Washington Post#South African
theeastcountygazette.com

30 Times More Deadlier ‘Omicron’ New Coronavirus Variant Has the World Freaking Out

In South Africa, a new coronavirus variant was discovered that appears to be extremely contagious and has a “unusual constellation” of mutations that could challenge the effectiveness of currently available vaccines. Global health authorities are scrambling to collect information on this new coronavirus variant. Global markets have been rocked by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Africa
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Vaccines
International Business Times

Expert Says Omicron Variant May Be A 'Blessing': 'Get Out Of Pandemic Card'

A leading epidemiologist Thursday said the Omicron variant, first discovered in South Africa last month, could be the key to the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. During an interview with an Australian morning show, Sunrise, Prof. Tony Blakely said the new variant could “displace” the highly infectious Delta variant. He noted that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta but is a less severe strain of COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus

NEW YORK, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The Omicron variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 likely acquired at least one of its mutations by picking up a snippet of genetic material from another virus - possibly one that causes the common cold - present in the same infected cells, according to researchers.
SCIENCE
HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy