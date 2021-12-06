ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/6/21: Lance McCullers Jr, Freddy Galvis, and Seiya Suzuki

By Becca Weinberg
Lookout Landing
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan Divish at The Seattle Times details the current MLB lockout and its effect on the Mariners’ spending spree. Houston Astros RHP Lane McCullers Jr. is expected to start throwing again in a little over a month as he continues his recovery from Tommy...

www.lookoutlanding.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lookout Landing

Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/1/21: Andrés Muñoz, Raisel Iglesias, and Joey Wendle

Hello everyone and happy December! Here’s what’s happening in baseball as we approach the lockout tonight. The Mariners did make one move last night, agreeing to a four-year contract extension with fireballer Andrés Muñoz worth $7.5 million that includes three option years at the end of the deal. The Mariners...
MLB
Lookout Landing

Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/26/21: Mitch Haniger, Jon Gray, and The Oakland A’s

Good morning everybody! While many of you are likely taking the day off today, we’ve got a light dose of links for you. Marcus Stroman continued to tease Mariners fans on Twitter yesterday with this response to J.P. Crawford. It’s worth a reminder that Stroman’s comment isn’t an indicator that he’s just begging Jerry Dipoto to offer him a deal, but merely a statement that he’d sign with Seattle if they offered the right contract, which is true of every free agent.
MLB
Lookout Landing

Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/25/21: Marcus Stroman, Yoshi Tsutsugo, and Steve Cohen

Good morning everybody and Happy Thanksgiving! However you’re spending your day, I’m sure you could use some links to get away. The Mariners were officially linked to Marcus Stroman yesterday. We probably partially have Paul Sewald (and our very own Michael Ajeto) to thank for that. Shannon Drayer notes that...
BASEBALL
Lookout Landing

Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/27/21: Starling Marte, Mark Canha, and Eduardo Escobar

We’ve made it to Saturday! As many in the game have pointed out, we’re more likely to see activity this weekend than we will be next week, because all physicals need to be completed before the CBA expiration as well. We already have some news to catch you up on from yesterday, so let’s get to it.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy John
Person
Bud Fowler
Person
Tony Oliva
Person
Gil Hodges
Person
Lance Mccullers Jr.
Person
Freddy Galvis
Person
Seiya Suzuki
Person
Lance Mccullers
Person
Jim Kaat
Lookout Landing

Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/30/21: Robbie Ray, Max Scherzer, and Corey Seager

The Mariners are reportedly one of multiple teams interested in free agent Chris Taylor. Reigning AL Cy Young winner Robbie Ray is now a Seattle Mariner, as Jerry Dipoto makes his first big free agent signing of the offseason. Ray will join the team on a five-year/$115 million deal, the largest free agent contract that Dipoto has given while with the Mariners.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#The Seattle Times#Texans#Mri#The New York Yankees#Toronto Blue Jays#Boston Red Sox
Lookout Landing

The Seattle Mariners 2022 ZiPS Projections

The annual release of the ZiPS projection system (department of redundancy department) has swept through the Seattle Mariners roster, providing a framework for Seattle’s possible 2022 outcomes. Dan Szymborski’s venerable projection system sees the Mariners as around an 80-85 win team as it stands, an encouraging baseline considering the club’s immense unspent capital and the various star-level players the club has been connected with and will hopefully reconvene with once the owners’ lockout concludes. While Szymborski notes Seattle is in an encouraging position, there are some worries, some highlighted in the depth chart below, others not. Also, we’ll get to Julio Rodríguez (not listed below) in just a moment.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Astros right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. 'about a month' away from throwing

Lance McCullers Jr. last pitched in Game 4 of the ALDS, as the Astros right-hander suffered a flexor pronator muscle strain that sidelined him for the remainder of Houston’s playoff run. Tests at the time of the injury didn’t reveal any structural damage, and McCullers continued to give positive news when speaking The Houston Chronicle’s Chandler Rome (Twitter link) and other reporters on Sunday before serving as an honorary captain for the NFL’s Houston Texans.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
Lookout Landing

Mariners lose RHP Nolan Hoffman to first overall pick in MiLB Rule 5 Draft, select three others

The MLB Rule 5 Draft remains on hold as the MLB lockout continues, but today brought a small bit of hardtack to gnaw on during these cold and baseball-less months in the form of the minor-league portion of the Rule 5 Draft. The MiLB portion of the Rule 5, which follows the MLB portion, happens to somehow even less fanfare, and with somehow even more occluded rules. This year, those rules got even more complicated, since the flipping of orders (usually the MLB Rule 5 precedes the MiLB Rule 5) meant a new roster restriction: teams were only able to take part in this draft if they had free space on their Triple-A rosters. The flipping of orders also means that, since the MLB Rule 5 trumps the MiLB version, any player selected in today’s draft is still eligible to be taken in the MLB portion of the draft. However, the selecting team would still be required to pay a higher selection fee (100K as opposed to the 25K of the MiLB portion) and, more saliently, keep that player on the 25-man roster all season. A couple of other notes: after the draft has concluded, a team is able to assign a player to any level, not just Triple-A; and players can be selected from any level of the minors, as long as they’re Rule-5 eligible/haven’t been added to the 40-man roster.
MLB
FanSided

Lance McCullers Jr. not ready to throw for Houston Astros

The loss of Lance McCullers Jr. was too much for the Houston Astros. While they were able to reach the World Series, the loss of their de facto ace certainly played a part in their defeat to the Braves. Although there had been some hope that McCullers could come back in time to be a factor, that was ultimately for naught.
MLB
CBS Sports

Veteran infielder Freddy Galvis nearing agreement to play in Japan, per report

Freddy Galvis, an infielder with more than nine years of big-league service time, is reportedly nearing an agreement with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball league, according to Yahoo! Japan. Galvis, who celebrated his 32nd birthday November 14, split last season with the Baltimore Orioles and the...
NFL
FanSided

Astros: Lance McCullers Jr.’s Injury Recovery Impeded by Lockout

Lance McCullers Jr. hasn’t pitched for the Houston Astros since his Game 4 start against the Chicago White Sox in which he lasted four innings and left with a forearm injury. Doctors have determined he doesn’t need surgery, and so, he is waiting for it to heal. Want your voice...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy