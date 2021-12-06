ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles snap count vs. Jets: Breakdown, observations from Week 13

By Glenn Erby
 3 days ago
The Eagles moved their record to 6-7 on the season, as the team dominated the Jets, 33-18, to enter their Week 14 bye week with plenty of momentum.

Philadelphia’s snap count has been released and there are several new names on the list.

QB

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew (10) looks to throw the ball in the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in East Rutherford. Nyj Vs Phi

Gardner Minshew 71 snaps

The Eagles’ backup quarterback was 20 of 25, for 242 yards in the Eagles victory, cementing his status as one of the NFL’s top backup quarterbacks.

RB

Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Miles Sanders 41 snaps

Kenneth Gainwell 27 snaps

Boston Scott 2 snaps

Sanders went over 100-yards rushing for the first time this season and logged 24-carries on the day before suffering another ankle injury. Boston Scott was reduced to 2 snaps after dealing with a sickness.

WR

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins (16) runs with the ball in the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in East Rutherford. Nyj Vs Phi

Quez Watkins 55 snaps

Jalen Reagor 48 snaps

DeVonta Smith 44 snaps

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside 14 snaps

Watkins led the Eagles wide receivers in snaps and catches with 3 for 60-yards. DeVonta Smith was again held to 2 catches on 4 targets.

TE

Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Goedert 68 snaps

Jack Stoll 28 snaps

Tyree Jackson 27 snaps

Goedert dominated the Jets on Sunday, logging 6 catches for 105 yards and 2 scores.

OL

Jordan Mailata 71 snaps

Nate Herbig 71 snaps

Lane Johnson 71 snaps

Landon Dickerson 70 snaps

Jason Kelce 70 snaps

Sua Opeta 2 snaps

Minshew was sacked twice, but the Eagles again rushed for over 150-yards and allowed only 2 pressures.

DL

Fletcher Cox 44 snaps

Derek Barnett 40 snaps

Javon Hargrave 37 snaps

Josh Sweat 34 snaps

Hassan Ridgeway 22 snaps

Milton Williams 20 snaps

Ryan Kerrigan 20 snaps

Tarron Jackson 19 snaps

Josh Sweat and Javon Hargrave both logged sacks and each recorded at least four pressures, according to PFF. Hargrave was credited with six pressures, tying his single game-high this season.

LB

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27mzSV_0dFJ0Yg100
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

T.J. Edwards 57 snaps

Alex Singleton 55 snaps

Genard Avery 14 snaps

Singleton allowed five receptions for 74 yards while logging 8 total tackles.

T.J. Edwards logged 11 tackles and was the first contact defender on 10 of those.

DB

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dqcdX_0dFJ0Yg100
New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) cannot complete a pass with pressure from Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (2) in the second half. The Eagles defeat the Jets, 33-18, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in East Rutherford. Nyj Vs Phi

Darius Slay 59 snaps

Avonte Maddox 49 snaps

Anthony Harris 48 snaps

Rodney McLeod 38 snaps

Marcus Epps 34 snaps

Zech McPhearson 33 snaps

Steven Nelson 26 snaps

Slay allowed 38 yards on six targets and added two forced incompletions. Marcus Epps continues to see his snap count increase and he responded with an interception.

