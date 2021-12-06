ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Central’s Caitlin Grenfell Signs with Casper College for Soccer

By Frank Gambino
K2 Radio
K2 Radio
 6 days ago
Cheyenne Central soccer player Caitlyn Grenfell has signed on with the Casper College women's program. Grenfell plays the midfield position for in addition to her high school play, she also competes...

