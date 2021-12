ATLANTA — The Housing Authority of the City of Atlanta (Atlanta Housing) has secured financing for Madison Reynoldstown, a $43.6 million multifamily development with 116 rental units that are 100 percent affordable — meaning that rental rates will be equal to or less than 30 percent of tenants’ monthly income compared to the area median income (AMI). Atlanta BeltLine Inc., the governing authority overseeing the planning and development of the Atlanta BeltLine, sold the 1.2-acre site to Atlanta Housing and Rea Ventures, an Atlanta-based multifamily development firm, for the development. Construction is expected to start soon, with the project slated for completion within 18 months.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 4 HOURS AGO