MicroStrategy Slumps as Bitcoin Fall Weighs on Recent Crypto Buys

The third largest holder of bitcoin has added more than $150 million worth of the cryptocurrency to their holdings following the latest price crash.Data from blockchain monitoring service BitInfoCharts shows the investor “bought the dip” with a purchase of more than 3,000 bitcoins over the last couple of days.Follow our live coverage of the crypto marketThe anonymous investor now holds close to $6 billion worth of bitcoin, having made more than $3 billion in profit over the last couple of years as a result of bitcoin’s rising price.It follows a major price crash for bitcoin, which saw it fall from...

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO