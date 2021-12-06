ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MicroStrategy Slumps as Bitcoin Fall Weighs on Recent Crypto Buys

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – MicroStrategy stock (NASDAQ:MSTR) plunged 13% Monday, reflecting the weakness in Bitcoin (BitfinexUSD) and other cryptos. Between October 1 and November 29, the company purchased approximately 7,002 Bitcoins for around $414 million in cash, at an average price of approximately...

InvestorPlace

3 of the Best Cryptos to Buy Right Now Following Bitcoin’s Crash

Cryptocurrency investors are on high alert this week. The asset class is being rocked by some outside factors. Now Bitcoin’s (CCC:BTC-USD) flash crash this past weekend is reminding crypto bulls why you can’t always expect big gains. But with the market largely trending downward, there’s now also a chance to snatch up cryptos to buy at a discount.
The Independent

Mystery bitcoin ‘whale’ suddenly buys massive amount of cryptocurrency

The third largest holder of bitcoin has added more than $150 million worth of the cryptocurrency to their holdings following the latest price crash.Data from blockchain monitoring service BitInfoCharts shows the investor “bought the dip” with a purchase of more than 3,000 bitcoins over the last couple of days.Follow our live coverage of the crypto marketThe anonymous investor now holds close to $6 billion worth of bitcoin, having made more than $3 billion in profit over the last couple of years as a result of bitcoin’s rising price.It follows a major price crash for bitcoin, which saw it fall from...
MarketWatch

Most big cryptocurrencies fall on Uniswap, Litecoin drops

Most of the largest cryptocurrencies were down during morning trading on Thursday, with Uniswap (UNIUSD) seeing the biggest change, shedding 8.48% to $16.82. Seven additional currencies posted drops Thursday. Litecoin (LTCUSD) declined 6.14% to $154.33, and Polkadot (DOTUSD) shed 5.66% to $27.78.
u.today

Crypto Whale Buys 99 Billion Shiba Inu as SHIB Rebounds

According to Whalestat, a crypto whale has just added 99 billion Shiba Inu, worth $3,799,999, to his portfolio. Shiba Inu is rebounding after touching lows at $0.00003210 during the Dec. 4 market sell-off. Shiba Inu whales are known to make good use of periods of price dips or micro consolidation...
investing.com

Stressed About Market Volatility? Then Avoid These 4 High-Beta Stocks

Factors like high inflation, weak job growth reports, and surging COVID-19 cases have been fostering immense volatility in the markets of late, leading to concerns about a potential market correction in the near term. For investors seeking to hedge their portfolios against such market fluctuations, we think high-beta stocks MP Materials (MP), Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK), Canaan (CAN), and Altus Midstream (ALTM) are best avoided now. Let’s discuss these names.Impressive third-quarter corporate earnings, declining jobless claims, and rising consumer spending drove the markets to fresh highs in October. However, increasing concerns about high inflation, weak job growth reports for November, supply chain constraints, the Federal Reserve’s hawkish monetary policy, and the discovery of the new COVID-19 omicron variant caused the major stock indexes to pull back last week.
CoinTelegraph

MicroStrategy purchases $82M in Bitcoin, now holds 122,478 coins

Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has added 1,434 Bitcoin to its coffers after purchasing the crypto asset at an average price of $57,477. According to a Thursday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, MicroStrategy purchased 1,434 Bitcoin (BTC) between Nov. 29 and Dec. 8 for roughly $82.4 million, making its total holdings 122,478 BTC. With the recent buy, MicroStrategy’s holdings are valued at more than $5.9 billion, representing more than $2.2 billion in gains.
Kiplinger

5 Stocks to Sell for 2022

Many investors approach the new year looking for fresh investment ideas where they can put their money and hopes to work. But without trying to be too negative, a little end-of-year paring can be prudent, too ... thus, it pays to examine one's own portfolio for stocks to sell as well.
investing.com

4 Must-Own Software Stocks to Buy if the Market Crashes

Increasing concerns on high inflation, weak job growth reports, and surging COVID-19 cases have caused increased volatility in the markets in the past week. As investors seek ways to protect their portfolio from a potential correction, it is wise to bet on fundamentally-sound software stocks SS&C Technologies (SSNC), Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX), Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS), and Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK).Tech giants have reported impressive earnings growth in the last quarter, owing to surging demand for its products amid a continued hybrid working environment and rapid tech integration in virtually every industry. However, factors like high inflation, the rapid spread of the highly infectious omicron variant, weak job growth reports for November, and the Federal Reserve’s tightening monetary policy made the markets witness a sell-off last Friday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite losing 1.9%.
investing.com

Robinhood Jumps as it Files to Terminate Share Sale from Backers

Investing.com – Robinhood stock (NASDAQ:HOOD) traded nearly 5% higher in Wednesday’s premarket, benefiting from the removal of a a near-term overhang on the stock coming from early backers who wanted to cash out. The online trading platform said Tuesday it is seeking a termination of the resale of...
Hackernoon

Visualizing the Recent Crypto Selloff

Coins dropped even more during the selloff if they were already further off from highs, suggesting a downward momentum weighing on the euphoria in crypto markets. Feels amazing to be back after a 1-year hiatus! I recently started my full-time job and have not been so active in data science but I would like to start going at it again. It’s virtually impossible to ignore what’s going on in crypto markets right now and it’s super exciting to explore what we can do here with all the data and opportunities. It’s been a while so I’m starting with something light this round.
