ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Orange Bowl To Feature Defense in Michigan-Georgia

CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 3 days ago

The College Football Playoff semifinal in the Orange Bowl will match surging Michigan against a Georgia team that went unbeaten through the regular season before a humbling loss to the defending national champion.

Defense has been the calling card for both.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SVxuW_0dFIzIsM00
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – DECEMBER 04: Junior Colson #25 and DJ Turner #5 of the Michigan Wolverines break up a pass intended for Keagan Johnson #6 of the Iowa Hawkeyes in the second quarter during the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Dec. 31 matchup at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, was set up when the Wolverines were slotted No. 2 and the Bulldogs No. 3 in the final CFP rankings released Sunday.

Michigan (12-1) and Georgia (12-1) are two of the more storied programs in college football, but they have faced each other only twice before. They split the two meetings, one in 1957 and the other in 1965.

The Wolverines got on a roll after their only loss, 37-33 at Michigan State on Oct. 30. They closed with a 42-27 win over then-No. 2 Ohio State and put a 42-3 beatdown on Iowa in the Big Ten championship game on Saturday night.

“Just a bunch of guys that wanted to give it their very best and then feel good about what they accomplished,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh told ESPN. “They accomplished a lot through a lot of work. Guys just working and not worrying.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rJTaL_0dFIzIsM00
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – DECEMBER 04: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines looks on during the first quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Georgia, with the most dominant defense in the country through its first 12 games, came into the season with high expectations. The Bulldogs were No. 5 in the preseason and No. 2 to Alabama in the first five polls of the regular season. They took over the top spot after Alabama lost at Texas A&M on Oct. 9 and were there until they fell to No. 3 in the AP poll Sunday.

The Bulldogs went into the Southeastern Conference championship game as a touchdown favorite against Alabama. But their offense went flat and committed two turnovers, one interception returned for a touchdown, and they converted only 3 of 12 third downs. Alabama’s Bryce Young threw for 421 yards and three touchdowns and the Bulldogs lost 41-24.

“You have to be brutally honest with yourself at a time like this,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “You’ve got to be able to go through and say, ‘Well, who are we? What are we doing? Well, maybe we’re not as good as we thought in some areas, and where can we improve that?’ And sometimes you’ll see that through a loss.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vOraC_0dFIzIsM00
ATHENS, GA – NOVEMBER 20: Jordan Davis #99 of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts after rushing in for a touchdown during the first half against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Sanford Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Defense is the identity for both teams. The Wolverines feature two of the best defensive ends in the country in Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo, who have combined for 25 sacks, and Georgia has the premier defensive tackle in Outland Trophy finalist Jordan Davis.

This year’s other semifinal matches No. 1 Alabama (12-1) against No. 4 Cincinnati (13-0) in the Cotton Bowl. The winners play for the national championship Jan. 10 in Indianapolis.

QUITE A RISE

Michigan is the first team to make the playoff after being unranked in the preseason. The Wolverines, who were 2-4 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, didn’t crack the AP Top 25 until after their second game, a 31-10 win over Washington on Sept. 11.

FAMILY ISSUE

Harbaugh once again will be coaching against the school where his brother-in-law, Tom Crean, is head men’s basketball coach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Aqd9k_0dFIzIsM00
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – DECEMBER 04: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines walks on the field after winning the Big Ten Football Championship game against the the Iowa Hawkeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Harbaugh took over at Michigan in 2015, and his first two years Crean was head coach at fellow Big Ten member Indiana. Crean is in his fourth season at Georgia. Crean is married to Harbaugh’s sister, Joani.

GEORGIA WOLVERINES

There are seven Georgia natives on the Michigan roster. Three of them are starters: cornerback DJ Turner (Suwanee), defensive lineman Christopher Hinton (Johns Creek), and long snapper William Wagner (Alpharetta). The Bulldogs have no players from Michigan.

NO QB CONTROVERSY

Smart shut down questions about the Bulldogs’ quarterback situation. Stetson Bennett threw for 340 yards and three touchdowns but was intercepted twice, with one returned for a touchdown that gave Alabama a 21-point lead in the fourth quarter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RjO4n_0dFIzIsM00
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 04: Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs looks to pass in the second quarter of the SEC Championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

JT Daniels had been the starter to begin the season but has had injury issues. Bennett took over as the starter in October. Smart said there was no discussion about playing Daniels against Alabama and that the plan was to stand pat with Bennett for the Orange Bowl.

THE LAST TIME

The last time the teams met, Georgia beat the No. 7 Wolverines 15-7 on Oct. 2, 1965, in what was billed as a measuring stick game for Vince Dooley’s undersized but 10th-ranked Bulldogs. Georgia rose as high as No. 4 in the rankings that year but lost four of six to end the season. It wasn’t a vintage year for the Wolverines, either. They started the season ranked No. 4 but finished 4-6 under Bump Elliott.

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 0

Related
scarletandgame.com

Ohio State football: Thank you, Jim Harbaugh and Cade McNamara

I’ve often joked the favorite musical group of Michigan Men is 80’s synth-pop band Talk Talk. Why? Because Michigan Men love to talk. It’s what they do best. Every year, some noted Michigan Man opens his mouth and provides bulletin board material for the Ohio State football team. This year is no exception. All of Buckeye Nation should smile and say, “Thank you, Jim Harbaugh.”
OHIO STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Jim Harbaugh said about Michigan football being in the Capital One Orange Bowl

It’s official — Michigan football take its talents to South Beach. On Sunday, just hours after having beaten No. 13 Iowa to earn the program’s first Big Ten Championship since 2004, No. 2 Michigan remained in its slot to advance to the College Football Playoff. Now it will take on No. 3 Georgia on Dec. 31 in the Capital One Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, Florida, for an opportunity to advance to the national championship game 10 days later.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Indiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
dawgnation.com

Georgia football sacks leader Adam Anderson arrested, charged with rape

Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson was charged with rape and booked at 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday night, according to the Athens-Clarke County jail booking recap. Anderson, who maintains his innocence per his attorney, voluntarily surrendered per AJC.com. Anderson has been indefinitely suspended since Nov. 1, three days after a field case...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Former Alabama Player That Transferred

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals the exact reason Brian Kelly bolted Notre Dame for LSU

After putting together a 92-39 record in 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly has left to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers. Kelly signed a 10-year, $95 million contract with LSU. The news was shocking and has sent waves throughout the college football landscape. According to Paul Finebaum, Brian Kelly bolting Notre Dame for LSU can be attributed to one simple reason: to win a national championship.
NOTRE DAME, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jt Daniels
Larry Brown Sports

Luke Fickell reportedly has interest in top SEC job

Luke Fickell is having an outstanding season at Cincinnati that could culminate with a trip to the College Football Playoff. In the meantime, the head coach has been mentioned as a potential candidate for some much bigger jobs than the one he has with the Bearcats. He may be interested in at least one of them.
CINCINNATI, OH
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Ohio State Buckeyes suffer massive blow

As if losing to their arch-rival Michigan Wolverines wasn’t enough, the Ohio State Buckeyes suffered another massive setback today. Prized 5 star quarterback Quinn Ewers is entering the transfer portal, and is reportedly considering three schools in the Lone Star State as his next destination:. Ewers was widely regarded as...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowl Games#Rose Bowl#College Football Playoff#Orange Bowl#American Football#Defense#Wolverines#Cfp#Michigan State#Espn#Texas A M#Ap
FanSided

Auburn football: 5 Bo Nix transfer portal landing spots

If Bo Nix actually does end up transferring from the Auburn football program, a large swath of Tiger fans ought to be ashamed of their behavior that led to that. Nix has been a lightning rod all season and has caught the blame for the team’s early-season loss to Penn State–which could alternatively be contributed to play-calling gaffes by Mike Bobo and a phantom Zakoby McClain targeting call on fourth and goal that would have given AU the ball back down one with over 12 minutes left to go–and the team’s near-loss to Georgia State a week later that required TJ Finley to come in and save the day in the fourth quarter.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Cincinnati Extremely Clear

Alabama head coach Nick Saban isn’t taking the Cincinnati Bearcats lightly. Despite putting it on the No. 1 team in the nation Saturday, Saban’s team isn’t sleeping on the non-traditional football power. When asked about the Bearcats, the seven-time national champion responded, “We certainly think Cincinnati belongs in the playoff.”
CINCINNATI, OH
Tide 100.9 FM

5-Star LSU Cornerback Considering Transferring to Tuscaloosa

The NCAA made changes to the transfer portal in the summer of 2021, allowing players to transfer without having to sit out the following season. The Alabama Crimson Tide already took advantage of this rule in 2021 by landing wide receiver Jameson Williams and linebacker Henry To'o To'o. The pair has had a substantial impact on the Tide and its efforts to repeat as champions.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
College Football
The Spun

Anonymous Oklahoma Football Player Has A Telling Admission

An anonymous Oklahoma Sooners football player has a telling admission on the news of Lincoln Riley leaving for USC. Sunday afternoon, Riley shocked the college football world, when he agreed to leave Oklahoma for Southern California. “My time at OU has included some of the most special years of my...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Has Message For LSU After Hiring Brian Kelly

Just over 24 hours ago, Brian Kelly revealed he would be leaving the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to coach the LSU Tigers. The move sent shockwaves through the college football world. Reactions to the move ranged all over the spectrum, with some calling it a great move and others questioning Kelly’s fit in Louisiana.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Admits 1 Major Program Has Gotten ‘Toxic’

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum was not surprised by Florida’s decision to fire head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday. The Gators officially announced the decision on Sunday, with one game in the regular season remaining. Finebaum admitted that things had gotten “toxic” for the major program. “Well, he had...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy