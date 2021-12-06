Justin Bieber sings in Saudi Arabia after being urged not to 'perform for dictators'

French authorities on Wednesday released a man arrested on suspicion of playing a role in the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul after determining he had been a victim of mistaken identity. The man, bearing a passport in the name of Khalid al-Otaibi, was "quickly" able to head for Riyadh, the Saudi embassy in Paris said in a statement, adding that its diplomats had visited him during his detention. French border police had arrested him at Paris's main airport on Tuesday as he prepared to board a flight to Riyadh. Police and judicial sources initially told French media that he was the Khalid al-Otaibi wanted under an international arrest warrant for being part of the hit squad that carried out Khashoggi's murder at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO