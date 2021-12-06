ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Justin Bieber sings in Saudi Arabia after being urged not to 'perform for dictators'

By Brendan Morrow
The Week
The Week
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Justin Bieber performed in Saudi Arabia on Sunday night despite facing calls from activists, and from the fiancée of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi, not to do so. The "Sorry" singer performed Sunday at Saudi Arabia's Grand Prix, as did Jason Derulo, according to The Associated Press. Bieber went ahead with the...

theweek.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

France races to identify suspect in Saudi journalist's death

French authorities raced Wednesday to verify the identity of a suspect in the 2018 killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi who was arrested at an airport near Paris A judicial official told The Associated Press that the suspect can be held until Thursday morning -- 48 hours after he was detained at Paris-Charles De Gaulle Airport on a 2019 Turkish arrest warrant. The official requested anonymity in accordance with the French justice system’s customary practices.French radio network RTL said a Saudi national named Khalid Aedh al-Otaibi was arrested Tuesday as he was trying to board a flight to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TMZ.com

Justin Bieber Goes Through with Saudi Arabia Concert Amid Backlash

The calls for Justin Bieber to scrap his Saudi Arabia performance appear to have fallen on deaf ears -- because the guy just went through with it ... this despite mounting criticism. Bieber just hit the stage Sunday all the way over at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in SA, where...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Jason Derulo
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Jamal Khashoggi
The Independent

Saudi prince's tour, reforms eclipsed by Khashoggi case

Saudi Arabia's crown prince was visiting the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, the second stop of his high-profile tour of Gulf Arab states aimed at fortifying the kingdom's traditional alliances as rival Iran resumes nuclear negotiations with world powers. Mohammed bin Salman s tour kicked off just after the kingdom hosted its first ever Formula One race and as its first international film festival was underway — events showcasing Saudi aspirations to be a cultural stomping ground and sweeping social reforms following decades under ultraconservative norms.Looming over the week's events, however, has been the 2018 murder of Saudi critic...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

France releases Khashoggi suspect, admits identity mistaken

French authorities on Wednesday released a man arrested on suspicion of playing a role in the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul after determining he had been a victim of mistaken identity. The man, bearing a passport in the name of Khalid al-Otaibi, was "quickly" able to head for Riyadh, the Saudi embassy in Paris said in a statement, adding that its diplomats had visited him during his detention. French border police had arrested him at Paris's main airport on Tuesday as he prepared to board a flight to Riyadh. Police and judicial sources initially told French media that he was the Khalid al-Otaibi wanted under an international arrest warrant for being part of the hit squad that carried out Khashoggi's murder at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dictators#The Associated Press#Human Rights Foundation#Washington Post
invenglobal.com

Alexandra Botez under fire after appearing to defend slavery

Alexandra Botez came under fire over the weekend after she appeared to defend Dubai's alleged use of slavery on an AT&T sponsored stream hosted from the 2021 World Chess Championship taking place in the United Arab Emirates. While the sisters later claimed she was being taken out of context, the statement still caused an uproar from their stream chat and folks online who were offended by the comment.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AFP

Nobel laureate Ressa urges journalists to defend their rights

Philippine journalist Maria Ressa, this year's co-winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, on Wednesday urged fellow reporters to defend their rights in order not to lose them to "authoritarian-style leaders and budding dictators." "It has become incredibly hard and far more dangerous for every one of us," Ressa told reporters awaiting her arrival at Oslo's airport ahead of Friday's Nobel Peace Prize ceremony, where she will be honoured alongside Dmitry Muratov of Russia. Ressa, the co-founder of the investigative news site Rappler, and Muratov, a co-founder of Russia's leading independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta, were given the award in October for their efforts to "safeguard freedom of expression". Criticising "our authoritarian-style leaders and budding dictators" who "want us to voluntarily give up our rights", Ressa urged journalists to defend their rights.
WORLD
Indy100

Prince William shares the Taylor Swift moment that he still cringes over

Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, spoke about a moment during a fundraising event at Kensington Palace between Taylor Swift and Jon Bon Jovi that still has him cringing. In an episode of the Apple Fitness+ series called “Time To Walk”, which was released on Monday, the duke began to tell the story that he couldn’t believe he was even rehashing.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

T-Boz Says She Was "Hacked" Following Shady Nicki Minaj Comment On Post About Cardi B

A comment left on The Jasmine Brand's Instagram account has T-Boz jumping in to defend herself. Things can get messy on social media as mentions, comments, and subliminally shading responses are often screen-captured and quickly shared on various platforms. Such was the case earlier today for TLC icon T-Boz who came under heavy backlash after a comment from her account popped up on a post about Cardi B.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Nobel laureate: Media should fight for facts, not each other

Media worldwide should join forces in “fighting for facts” amid threats to press freedoms instead of competing with each other, Maria Ressa joint winner of the 2021 Nobel Peace prize, said Thursday on the eve of the award ceremony in Norway's capital.Speaking at an Oslo press conference with fellow laureate Dmitry Muratov of Russia, Ressa, a Filipina, said that “the era of competition for news is dead.”"I think this is a time when we’re on the same side fighting for facts and we’re going to need to find new ways of collaboration, not just each in our countries,...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
18K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy