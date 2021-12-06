ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bishop mourns death of Bob Dole

By Vince Lennon
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, Congressman Sanford D. Bishop, Jr. (GA-02) issued the following statement regarding the passing of former U.S. Senator Bob Dole:. “Bob Dole embodied the Greatest Generation....

West Central Reporter

LaHood speaks on the death of 'true statesman' Bob Dole

U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood (R-Peoria) took to Twitter to pay his respects upon the passing of former U.S. senator and Republican presidential candidate Bob Dole. “Senator Bob Dole was a man of tremendous integrity who committed his life to serving our country,” LaHood tweeted. “He will be remembered as a war hero for his service in WWII and a true statesman during his time in the Senate. My prayers are with the Dole family.”
PEORIA, IL
The Independent

Bob Dole to lie in state at Capitol as nation honors senator

The body of the late Sen. Bob Dole of Kansas will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday as congressional leaders honor the former Republican presidential candidate and World War II veteran who served in Congress for 36 years.Dole died Sunday at the age of 98. He was a leader known for his caustic wit, which he often turned on himself but didn’t hesitate to turn on others, too. He shaped tax and foreign policy and worked vigorously to help the disabled, enshrining protections against discrimination in employment, education and public services in the Americans with Disabilities...
Bob Dole
WIBW

President Joe Biden mourns the loss of Sen. Bob Dole

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After news broke that Senator Bob Dole had passed, President Joe Biden released a tribute chronicling their years of friendship. President Biden said that Dole showed constant support to him and his family, especially when his son Beau was batteling cancer. “A month after being sworn...
TOPEKA, KS
madison

Kansas City Star: Mourn Bob Dole and his spirit of compromise

Robert J. Dole — war hero, senator, presidential candidate, Kansan — has died, at the age of 98. We offer condolences to his wife, Elizabeth, his family, and the many friends and colleagues he met over a full lifetime of service to his country. We didn’t always agree with Bob...
CBS Miami

‘He Understood Sacrifice’: Former Florida Rep. Donna Shalala Remembers Bob Dole As Selfless War Hero

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Flags at all local and state buildings, installations and grounds are being flown at half-staff across Florida to honor former Senator Bob Dole’s life and legacy as a war hero and statesman. Dole, who had stage 4 lung cancer, died Sunday at the age of 98. He served the U.S. for almost 80 years, as a soldier, public prosecutor, state legislator, and U.S. Senator. His body will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday. Dole, who received two Purple Hearts for his valor in World War II, helped shape tax and foreign policy and worked vigorously to help...
abc17news.com

Reaction to Bob Dole’s death from US dignitaries, veterans

U.S. leaders and military veterans are mourning the loss of former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole, a World War II veteran and former Republican presidential candidate who served in Congress for 36 years. Dole, who had stage 4 lung cancer, died Sunday at age 98, according to his wife, Elizabeth. Bob Dole is being remembered as a selfless war hero and congressional leader known for his integrity, humility and ability to work across the aisle. President Joe Biden calls Dole “among the greatest of the Greatest Generation.”
TODAY.com

Bob Dole remembered in emotional tributes after death at 98

After Bob Dole passed away Sunday morning at the age of 98, politicians from both parties remembered him as a lawmaker, war hero and generous friend. Dole served in Congress for decades after recovering from severe injuries in World War II. He was the Republican presidential candidate in 1996 and earned a Congressional Gold Medal in 2018. Dole championed causes such as reforming the federal food stamp program and raising awareness of disabilities.
Salisbury Post

Local, state, national elected officials mourn loss of pragmatic conservative, ‘true patriot’ Bob Dole

SALISBURY — In the seemingly “long-gone” era of comprise in American politics, elected officials praised presidential candidate and former Kansas senator Bob Dole for his patriotism and pragmatic conservatism throughout his decades of service. On Sunday, Bob Dole, husband to Salisbury’s Elizabeth “Liddy” Dole, a Republican North Carolina state senator...
