Bishop mourns death of Bob Dole

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Flags at all local and state buildings, installations and grounds are being flown at half-staff across Florida to honor former Senator Bob Dole’s life and legacy as a war hero and statesman.
Dole, who had stage 4 lung cancer, died Sunday at the age of 98. He served the U.S. for almost 80 years, as a soldier, public prosecutor, state legislator, and U.S. Senator.
His body will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday.
Dole, who received two Purple Hearts for his valor in World War II, helped shape tax and foreign policy and worked vigorously to help...
