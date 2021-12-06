Meryl Streep Shows Off a Chic Gray Updo That’s Perfect For Party Season

Legendary actress Meryl Streep stopped by NBC’s “Today” show Tuesday morning to chat about her latest star-studded film “Don’t Look Up,” which had its world premiere in New York City Sunday night. The award-winning leading lady dressed stylishly for the appearance, sporting a heather gray Tanya Taylor “Cadence” coat featuring a cheerful floral lining and belted waist in the same pattern. The cozy outerwear piece with white trimming goes for $765. Underneath, she wore a coordinating floral-print dress. For shoes, Streep slipped into a vibrant pair of red velvet pumps designed with a scalloped vamp detail. The holiday-ready style effortlessly complimented the colors in her coat. The 72-year-old “Mamma Mia!” star also donned understated glasses, as she often does, and oversized gold hoop earrings. In Netflix’s “Don’t Look Up,” Streep portrays the president of the United States while Jonah Hill, who accompanied her on “Today” to promote the film, plays her son and chief of staff. Shop the look, inspired by Meryl Streep, ahead. To Buy: Stuart Weitzman Pointed-Toe Pumps, $600; farfetch.com To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel Pointed Toe Pump, $140; nordstrom.com To Buy: Calvin Klein Gayle Suede Pumps, $60 (was $109); saksoff5th.com Flip through the gallery for a look at Meryl Streep’s shoe style through the years.

