BioShock 4’s setting has been leaked in a new report

It’s hard to believe that Bioshock Infinite was released way back in 2013. The 2K Games title managed to snag over 85 awards prior to its actual release, and after players were able to give it a try, it won another 42 Game of the Year awards from big-hitters like Forbes and Electronic Gaming Monthly. After sitting on our hands and waiting years for news regarding the next installment to one of the best-selling game franchises of all time, some interesting new rumors have been raised. How credible they remain to be seen and evidence is scarce, but according to the Twitter account OopsLeaks, Bioshock 4 might be titled Bioshock Isolation. A logo was posted along with the proposed name, and while the account itself is a little suspicious, the logo doesn’t seem like too far of a stretch.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO