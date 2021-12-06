ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

BioShock 4’s setting has been leaked in a new report

By Alex Atkin
 3 days ago

According to a new report from journalist Colin Moriarty, 2K Games’ next BioShock game will take place in a fictional Antarctic city during the 1960s. In their report, Moriarty claims that this new BioShock game, which we’ll be calling BioShock 4 for convenience, “takes place in the 1960s, in...

New Fortnite Chapter 3 Feature Has Been Leaked

Chapter 3 is going to bring many new exciting things to Fortnite Battle Royale. While many players are extremely excited about the new map, it will be just one of many new additions to the game. We already have a leak that shows a new Fortnite Chapter 3 feature that will come to the game very soon!
Bioshock 4 Rumors Tease Title, Two City Setting

It’s hard to believe that Bioshock Infinite was released way back in 2013. The 2K Games title managed to snag over 85 awards prior to its actual release, and after players were able to give it a try, it won another 42 Game of the Year awards from big-hitters like Forbes and Electronic Gaming Monthly. After sitting on our hands and waiting years for news regarding the next installment to one of the best-selling game franchises of all time, some interesting new rumors have been raised. How credible they remain to be seen and evidence is scarce, but according to the Twitter account OopsLeaks, Bioshock 4 might be titled Bioshock Isolation. A logo was posted along with the proposed name, and while the account itself is a little suspicious, the logo doesn’t seem like too far of a stretch.
BioShock Isolation release date, reveal, leaks, and more

With rumours, excitement, and speculation rife about BioShock Isolation, the potential name for the next BioShock game, collecting all the past leaks and rumours together to provide a full picture of Cloud Chamber’s upcoming game is a tall order. Announced in 2019, Cloud Chamber is a brand new studio with...
#Bioshock#2k Games#Bioshock 4#K Games#Cloud Chamber#Sacred Symbols
Epic is reportedly asking leakers not to leak new Fortnite content ahead of Chapter 3’s launch

According to multiple leakers, Epic Games has asked prominent Fortnite insiders not to leak content from Fortnite’s upcoming Chapter 3 during the game’s scheduled version 19.00 downtime this weekend. Content creators HYPEX and ShiinaBR both stated on Wednesday that the company had reached out to them with this request, but neither creator declared whether they would fulfill it or not.
Xbox exclusive The Ascent may be headed to PlayStation consoles

A new rating on the Taiwan Entertainment Software Rating Information website suggests that the Xbox and PC exclusive The Ascent will be coming to PlayStation consoles. With both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 listings for The Ascent being discovered on Taiwan’s Entertainment Software Rating Information website by Gematsu, it appears that the co-op twin-stick shooter could be imminently arriving on PlayStation consoles.
Resident Evil 4 remake concept art has reportedly leaked

The voice actor for Wesker in the Resident Evil series, DC Douglas, has reportedly leaked concept art from Capcom’s upcoming Resident Evil 4 remake. According to the @BewareCreepyVAs Twitter account, not only did DC Douglas admit, on a Twitch livestream, that he’s reprising the role of Wesker in the Separate Ways portion of the Resident Evil 4 remake, but Douglas also later shared concept art to fans in private via Twitter.
Video Games
Battlefield 2042 will be getting a new map and maybe a Santa skin

In a recent interview with GameSpot, EA has revealed that Battlefield 2042 should be getting a new map called Exposure, which will launch sometime next year. While little is known about this map so far, according to EA, it will take “map design to a whole new level,” which will hopefully mean it’s more than just barren open fields with a few buildings dotted around as objectives.
BioShock 4 allegedly set during the 1960s in Antarctica

BioShock 4, which is rumoured to be called BioShock Isolation, will allegedly be set during the 1960s and the setting will be a remote Antarctica city. The news comes from Colin Moriarty (spotted by VGC) who also stated developer Cloud Chamber will be looking to release the game in 2022. Both VGC and Eurogamer state that their own sources have confirmed similar reports to them. The Antarctic city will apparently be called Borealis and the story will be linked to previous BioShock titles.
Rumour – Bioshock 4’s Setting And Time Period Have Been Leaked

Bioshock 4 details have been scarce, but it seems like we may have just gotten a fresh batch. A new report from VGC spotted a leak during the PlayStation podcast Sacred Symbols, led by Colin Moriarty. Moriarty’s sources shared with him that Bioshock 4 will apparently take place during the...
The Matrix Awakens Unreal Engine 5 tech demo announced

After being discovered on the PlayStation Network backend, Unreal Engine has announced The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience. Available on flagship Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles, The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience is exactly what the title suggests, an Unreal Engine 5 powered “glimpse into the future of interactive storytelling and entertainment.”
BioShock Sequel Reportedly Set in Antarctica Throughout a Acquainted Time Interval

We’ve identified for a while now that one other BioShock is in growth at 2K’s new California-based studio Cloud Chamber, however precise particulars have been onerous to return by. Job adverts have hinted we could also be getting extra of an “emergent sandbox world” and RPG-like development programs this time round, however past that, we’ve been left to invest.
Halo Infinite’s campaign missions aren’t replayable

Speaking to Polygon, Microsoft has confirmed one of Halo Infinite’s strangest design decisions, that you can’t replay story missions. Regardless of their length or linear nature, Halo games have always had the option to replay campaign missions after you’ve completed them. With skulls to find and use, as well as the occasional collectable or easter egg to discover, it made sense that you might want to replay a mission or two.
Serious Sam 4 is out now on consoles and Xbox Game Pass

Publisher Devovler Digital has made a surprise announcement that Serious Sam 4 has launched on next-gen consoles, as well as via Xbox Game Pass. After releasing in September of 2020 exclusively on Google Stadia, Serious Sam 4 has surprisingly made its console debut, since, as publisher Devolver Digital say in a press release “No holiday season is complete without open hostilities and a guy wearing a dirty white vest on TV.”
BioShock 4 Rumored To Be Set In 1960s In Antarctic City Called Borealis

According to sources who have spoken with VideoGameChronicle and the Sacred Symbols’ podcast, featuring journalist Sacred Symbols (available to Patreon subscribers), the next Bioshock game, which is rumored to be titled BioShock Isolation, will take place during the 1960s in a fictional Antarctic City called Borealis. The new game is said to be narratively tied to the previous BioShock games.
Sherlock Holmes Chapter One’s current-gen release has been delayed

Frogwares has announced that their detective thriller Sherlock Holmes Chapter One has been delayed, once again, on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Despite Sherlock Holmes Chapter One launching on next-gen hardware last month, the current-gen versions of the title are proving to be quite the challenge, with this latest delay being the second the current-gen versions have received.
Halo Infinite is out right now

Halo Infinite has officially launched, so what are you waiting for! It’s time to get to downloading and or playing Master Cheif’s latest adventure!. Unfortunately, while Halo Infinite has officially launched on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass, you may still be faced with downloading the game’s 25GB campaign, as many have been unable to pre-load the campaign since it’s treated as DLC for the game’s free-to-play multiplayer.
