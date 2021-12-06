Pitt volleyball to play Kansas in the Sweet 16

The Pitt women's volleyball team will play in the Sweet 16 for the second straight year after beating Penn State 3-1 (25-22, 23-25, 25-22, 25-23) at Petersen Events Center Saturday night.

The win avenges tournament losses to the Nittany Lions in 2016 and 2017 and keeps Penn State out of the round of 16 for the first time since 2002.

Outside hitter Kayla Lund, who has been dealing with an undisclosed injury, led the Panthers with 21 kills and four blocks in her first full match since Nov. 19.

The No. 3 seed Panthers (28-3, 15-3 ACC) will host Kansas (18-11, 8-8 Big 12) in the Sweet 16 Thursday at 1 p.m. at Fitzgerald Field House. The winner of that match will play the winner of BYU and Purdue on Saturday at Fitzgerald Field House.