The Tannenbaum Forest Festival In Iowa That’s Straight Out Of A Hallmark Christmas Movie

By Cristy
 3 days ago

Hallmark Christmas movies. Surely you’ve heard of them. You may have even watched one or two or twenty. They play around the holidays. They feature heartwarming stories with happy endings and lots of Christmas spirit. One was even filmed in Iowa. But if we could ever convince the Hallmark Channel to come back for round two, there’s one spot we think they’d love. It’s an Iowa Christmas festival that’s straight out of a Hallmark Christmas movie: Tannenbaum Forest in The Amana Colonies.

On Fridays through Sundays beginning just after Thanksgiving and running almost to Christmas, the Tannenbaum Forest Festival opens to the public for some festive, free fun. It's become an Iowa holiday tradition for many!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gZinJ_0dFIxwfe00
The Amana Colonies Convention & Visitors Bureau

The whole Amana Colonies transforms into a magical winter wonderland, with decorations lining the streets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CGPv4_0dFIxwfe00
The Amana Colonies Convention & Visitors Bureau

And let's not forget the over 50 elaborately decorated Christmas trees on display in the Festhalle Barn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ovwfu_0dFIxwfe00
Amana RV Park & Event Center / Facebook

There's even a 17-foot tall German Christmas Pyramid!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AEna6_0dFIxwfe00
Amana RV Park & Event Center / Facebook

Not only is this festival festive and filled with the holiday spirit, just like a Hallmark Christmas movie, but it also has a heartwarming happy ending.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23kT0T_0dFIxwfe00
Amana RV Park & Event Center / Facebook
Even though the festival experience is free, donations are encouraged. All money collected during this event is given to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital in Iowa City to bless families with loved ones in the hospital over the holidays.

So come visit, celebrate, shop, and donate! Each weekend has a different theme, from a fun and games weekend to a Prelude to Christmas weekend to a children's weekend (featuring Santa and his reindeer!) to a holiday traditions weekend and more. Plus, there's always a pickle ornament hunt with a chance to win some prizes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U944r_0dFIxwfe00
The Amana Colonies Convention & Visitors Bureau

Have you ever participated in any of the fun at the Tannenbaum Forest Festival in Amana? What is your favorite part of this Iowa classic holiday event?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40L3ep_0dFIxwfe00
Amana RV Park & Event Center / Facebook

To learn more about the Tannenbaum Forest Festival and see a schedule of events, head over to the Amana Colonies website event page here . Need a place to stay while you explore the Amana Colonies? Try the massive Amana RV Park right in the middle of town.

