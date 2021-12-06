NFC South Week 13 review: Panthers leap from last to 2nd during bye

Normally, some heavy lifting would be required to move from fourth to second place in your division. But, if we’ve learned anything about the NFC South over the past decade or so, it’s that almost nothing is normal in this division.

Thanks to a pair of head-to-head tiebreakers earlier in the year, the Carolina Panthers didn’t have to lift a finger in Week 13 to make such a jump. Here’s how that happened.

Taysom Hill throws Saints’ chances away

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton is, apparently, still trying to trick the rest of the NFL into thinking Taysom Hill can play quarterback. Well, trick’s on you, Sean.

Hill, once again, proved he isn’t much of a passer—let alone a starting-caliber one—in his first full crack under center in 2021. He completed 19 of his 41 attempts while throwing a whopping four interceptions in the 27-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

The visiting victors were led by rookie sensation Micah Parsons, who notched his 10th sack of the campaign while also adding an assist on one of those Hill picks.

Tampa Bay airs it out in win over Atlanta

Carolina’s improbable chances at the division crown may have become impossible with the result of this one, but they got some help nonetheless.

The Falcons were knocked down below the Panthers following their 30-17 defeat to the defending Super Bowl champions. Tampa Bay was led by, of course, quarterback Tom Brady—who spread it around to Chris Godwin (143 yards), Mike Evans (99 yards) and Rob Gronkowski (two touchdowns).

Godwin’s 15 receptions on the afternoon set a new franchise record for the Bucs in the team’s ninth victory of the season.

Carolina Panthers: Bye

NFC South standings through Week 13

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3)

2. Carolina Panthers (5-7)

3. Atlanta Falcons (5-7)

4. New Orleans Saints (5-7)