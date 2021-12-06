Ransomware – how to stop it, and how to survive an attack. Free eBook by Recorded Future

IBM Security X-Force Incident Response (IR) has responded to hundreds of ransomware incidents across every geography and industry. As we have taken time to analyze these incidents, a clear pattern has emerged. Although we observe dozens of ransomware groups in operation across the globe, many with multiple affiliate groups working under them, most ransomware actors tend to follow a similar attack flow and set of standard operating procedures. It is possible that ransomware actors are cross-training and sharing with each other their most effective techniques, which are becoming standard practices for many ransomware groups and affiliates. But whatever forces are bringing ransomware actors together, security defenders can use knowledge of these attacks to their advantage to better defend networks against ransomware attacks and catch attackers before they accomplish their final objectives.

