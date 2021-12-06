ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ransomware – how to stop it, and how to survive an attack. Free eBook by Recorded Future

grahamcluley.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGraham Cluley Security News is sponsored this week by the folks at Recorded Future. Thanks to the great team there for their support!. Ransomware attacks dominate the cybersecurity news headlines, with businesses all over the...

grahamcluley.com

Comments / 0

Related
securityintelligence.com

Understanding the Adversary: How Ransomware Attacks Happen

IBM Security X-Force Incident Response (IR) has responded to hundreds of ransomware incidents across every geography and industry. As we have taken time to analyze these incidents, a clear pattern has emerged. Although we observe dozens of ransomware groups in operation across the globe, many with multiple affiliate groups working under them, most ransomware actors tend to follow a similar attack flow and set of standard operating procedures. It is possible that ransomware actors are cross-training and sharing with each other their most effective techniques, which are becoming standard practices for many ransomware groups and affiliates. But whatever forces are bringing ransomware actors together, security defenders can use knowledge of these attacks to their advantage to better defend networks against ransomware attacks and catch attackers before they accomplish their final objectives.
COMPUTERS
securityboulevard.com

How Object Storage Can Help Fight Ransomware

No organization is immune to the proliferation of ransomware. As some recent attacks have demonstrated, even companies that aren’t directly attacked can be impacted by a major ransomware attack. And that means no organization can ignore the problem. While your storage solution isn’t a direct cybersecurity solution, it can actually play a key role in your company’s overall security posture and go a long way toward keeping your important data secure.
COMPUTERS
smallbiztrends.com

How Can a Small Business Defend Against Ransomware?

Ransomware has held everyone from multi-billion-dollar companies to small businesses hostage to their fiendish criminal exploits. And as the number of ransomware attacks continues to increase, businesses, big or small, have to be more aware of the digital ecosystem in which they operate. Small Business Defending Against Ransomware. Two infographics...
SMALL BUSINESS
inforisktoday.com

How to Stop a Potential Ransomware Attack Before it Happens

Backup and recovery can help you limit the impact of ransomware—at significant cost and effort—but it can’t prevent damage and disruption to your business. In this on-demand webinar, you’ll learn how you can get out in front of the ransomware threat to stop hackers from locking down your data in the first place.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ebook#Computer Security#Attackers#Ransomware#Recorded Future
campuschroniclenews.com

How DMACC fought back: The ransomware attack explained

Note: Names have been changed to protect the identity of the cyberattack response team. Summer classes were only one week underway when Robert Schmidt, a senior member of the DMACC technology team, received a notification on his phone indicating suspicious activity within DMACC’s database. Several accounts were found to...
ANKENY, IA
grahamcluley.com

Ransomware hits Spar supermarkets and petrol stations

Supermarket chain Spar has had more than 300 of its convenience stores in the UK affected by a ransomware attack, which has forced some to close their doors or only accept cash payments. The cyber attack, which first struck at the weekend and was confirmed to involve ransomware on Tuesday...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
helpnetsecurity.com

Week in review: 150+ HP multifunction printers open to attack, how to combat ransomware with visibility

Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news, articles and interviews:. Determined APT is exploiting ManageEngine ServiceDesk Plus vulnerability (CVE-2021-44077) An APT group is leveraging a critical vulnerability (CVE-2021-44077) in Zoho ManageEngine ServiceDesk Plus to compromise organizations in a variety of sectors, including defense and tech. 150+...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Healthcare IT News

How to stop ransomware? It starts with an enterprise risk management program

If ransomware attacks are still not quite an inevitability, they're more common than ever across healthcare, and the threat is still an unwelcome fact of life for hospitals and health systems trying to keep their data – and their patients – safe. At the HIMSS Healthcare Cybersecurity Forum on Monday,...
COMPUTERS
securitymagazine.com

How cybersecurity and executive leaders communicate about ransomware

How do cybersecurity and executive leaders communicate about ransomware? A new (ISC)² study, “Ransomware in the C-Suite: What Cybersecurity Leaders Need to Know About What Executives Need to Hear,” provides insights for cybersecurity professionals into the minds of C-suite executives and how they perceive their organizations’ readiness for ransomware attacks.
COMPUTERS
inputmag.com

Nearly half a million Planned Parenthood records stolen in ransomware attack

More than 400,000 patient records have been stolen from Planned Parenthood’s Los Angeles database, a spokesperson for the nonprofit announced this week. The LA clinic system was reportedly hit by a ransomware attack — though no information has been released about whether or not the hacker was paid. The sheer...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WLOX

Major Amazon Web Services outage crashes several sites, apps

(Gray News) - An Amazon Web Services outage Tuesday shut down many popular apps, sites and other internet services. The cloud computing service has millions of customers, according to its site. The website DownDetector.com, which tracks reports of outages, showed a spike for Amazon, Prime Music and Ring, as well as the McDonald’s and Instacart apps, Disney+ and many others.
INTERNET
abc27 News

Major outage at Amazon disrupts businesses across the US

A major outage in Amazon’s cloud computing network Tuesday severely disrupted services at a wide range of U.S. companies for more than five hours, the latest sign of just how concentrated the business of keeping the internet running has become. The incident at Amazon Web Services mostly affected the eastern U.S., but still impacted everything […]
BUSINESS
FOX40

What caused Amazon’s outage? Will there be more?

Robotic vacuum cleaners halted in their tracks. Doorbell cameras stopped watching for package thieves, though some of those deliveries were canceled anyway. Netflix and Disney movies got interrupted and The Associated Press had trouble publishing the news. A major outage in Amazon’s cloud computing network Tuesday severely disrupted services at a wide range of U.S. […]
BUSINESS
Axios

Delta plane diverted mid-flight in latest unruly passenger incident

A Los Angeles-bound flight from Washington, D.C. was diverted to Oklahoma City after a"combative passenger" assaulted a flight attendant and an air marshal aboard the plane Thursday evening, local police said. Why it matters: Airlines are dealing with a surge in unruly passengers, with the Federal Aviation Administration confirming over...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS DFW

Dallas-Based Company Says It’s Monitoring ‘Thousands And Thousands’ Of Cyber Attack Attempts Daily

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Cyber security experts say cyber criminals are working overtime this holiday season. A Dallas-based company is monitoring what’s happening in real time. In his 21 years with the FBI, Robert Anderson oversaw some of the biggest cyber security investigations. Now, in the private sector he’s using his expertise to help businesses and their employees fight cyber attacks as the CEO of Cyber Defense Labs. “Bad guys, bad gals constantly look at things that are happening,” he said. “They can launch attacks that make it easier on them.” “Everyone is distracted,” Cyber Defense Labs President Jason Cook said. “They’re trying to have a...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy