Community rallies around family of Vernon girl killed in crash

VERNON — Following the two-vehicle accident on Interstate 84 Thursday night that took the life of Jaidyn Miley Bolduc, 11, a sixth-grader at Vernon Center Middle School, the community has rallied to support her family with meals and donations.

An online GoFundMe page created by Brittney Thompson, Jaidyn’s aunt, for funeral expenses for her niece has, of this morning, raised more than $15,000, surpassing its goal of $10,000.

“Jaidyn Miley was a beautiful little girl. Inside and out. She had the biggest heart for someone so small. She never liked seeing anyone unhappy and she would do anything in her power to make people feel better,” Thompson wrote on the GoFundMe page

“She loved her friends and family more than anything. She loved everyone. She was the light of this family. And now that light has been extinguished. She would Counselors will be at middle school all week

want us all to be as happy as we can be without her. No matter how much it hurts,”

Another member of Jaidyn’s family has created an online Meal Train page where community members can sign up to bring food to the family, who lives at 89 High St., and donate money or gift cards.

“Meals, grocery store gift certificates and restaurant gift cards would be immensely helpful,” wrote organizer Tracy Will, who identifies herself on Facebook as a family cousin.

She said Jaidyn’s mother, Kayla Thompson, and grandmother, June Stewart, who were both injured in the accident, are doing their best to get through each day, but are understandably finding it difficult to plan and cook meals.

HELPING THE FAMILY

WHO: The community is rallying around the family of Jaidyn Miley Bolduc, 11, of Vernon, who was killed in an accident on Interstate 84 in Vernon last Thursday

HOW: An online GoFundMe page has been created to help the family with funeral expenses and an online meal train has been set up to help with daily meals.

“I just can’t believe this sweet little girl is gone. In the blink of an eye, no one will ever be the same,” Will wrote in a Facebook post.

At Vernon Center Middle School, where Jaidyn was a beloved student, the focus this week is making sure students and staff are OK, Vernon School Superintendent Joseph Macary said today.

He said the school community is trying to work through the stages of grief, and counselors will be present all week to help anyone in need, as they were last Friday, the day after the accident..

Later, the school will be able to plan some kind of memorial or vigil for Jaidyn, Macary said.

Town Administrator Michael Purcaro said today that the town is coordinating with the school system about any future plans for a vigil or help for the family.

Family, friends and members of the Pop Warner Red Hawks Pee Wee Division cheer team, where Jaidyn was a cheerleader, held a candlelight vigil for her Friday night, gathering on the field at Washington Elementary School in Manchester where the team practiced.

About 50 people — including Jaidyn’s mother, Kayla Thompson, who had also been injured in the accident — gathered to remember Jaidyn, lighting candles, releasing balloons, and leaving messages in chalk.

According to state police, Jaidyn was a backseat passenger in a car driven by Stewart and with Jaidyn’s mother, Thompson, in the front passenger seat, when it was involved in an accident with a tractor-trailer truck around 8:20 p.m, Thursday eastbound on I-84 near Exit 67.

Both Stewart and Thompson were injured and taken to Hartford Hospital. Thompson was later released and, according to a Facebook post from Will, Stewart has also been released, something she called “a miracle as it wasn’t clear how she would make out. She has a broken neck…”

Jaidyn was taken to Rockville General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead upon arrival. She had been wearing her seat belt during the crash, but suffered serious injuries that led to her death, state police said Friday.

Following the crash, the tractor-trailer, driven by Arnauld Simeu-Tiako, 32, of Worcester, Massachusetts, came to a controlled final rest on the right shoulder of the highway, while the car Stewart was driving came to an uncontrolled final rest, state police said.

The accident remains under investigation, state police said.