Registration for the free January Lowe's take-home craft kit for kids is open now, as of Dec. 12! Don't wait too long to register because these fill up fast!. The January craft is a Time Capsule in honor of the new year. It will be available to pick up at the customer service desk on Saturday, January 8th or Sunday, January 9th to those who have pre-registered.

KIDS ・ 7 HOURS AGO