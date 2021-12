Developer Hazelight has been forced to abandon the trademark for co-op adventure It Takes Two thanks to a claim by Take Two. As per Eurogamer, the trademark claim was made by the Grand Theft Auto parent company soon after the launch of It Takes Two. As a result, Hazelight had to abandon ownership of the name. EG asked Hazelight for a statement, but it could only say that the team “cannot comment on ongoing disputes”. It did say, however, that it was “hopeful it will be resolved.”

