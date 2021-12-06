ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Report: Democrats Wrong Again On Trump’s Tax Cuts That Benefited The Working Class, Penalized The Rich

By Liam Edgar
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47mAlr_0dFIv2PT00

Until the pandemic struck, it was widely evident, much to the Democrats’ chagrin, that former President Donald Trump’s tax cuts helped drive the U.S. economy to its most robust point in a half-century.

But now a new analysis shows who benefited most from those reforms.

(Hint: It was not, as Democrats perpetually claim, the wealthy.)

In a report released last week, the Heartland Institute, a pro-capitalism think tank, looked at the first-year effects of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which cut rates for all income groups as well as the corporate tax rate.

The group looked at IRS data for 2018 – the first full year the law was in effect – compared to the prior year.

The law “reduced average effective income tax rates for filers in every one of the IRS’s income brackets, with the largest benefits going to lower- and middle-income households,” the group found.

For example, the 27.5 million filers who made between $30,000 and $50,000 received an average tax cut of slightly more than 18 percent.

In terms of actual dollars, the tax cuts saved people who made between $30,000 and $40,000 an average of about $317. For those who made between $40,000 and $50,000, the average savings amounted to around $513.

The same was true in brackets immediately above those.

For instance, filers who made between $50,000 and $75,000 got a 17 percent tax cut and paid $864 less. For those between $75,000 and $100,000, the cut came to 15 percent, and the savings came to roughly $1,262.

In comparison, for earners who made between $1.5 million and $2 million, the law reduced the tax rate by about 5 percent. It shaved off about 4 percent for those between $2 million and $5 million, and for those who made more than $5 million, the tax rate dipped by 3.5 percent.

The other side of the coin is what share of the total tax burden was paid by each of these brackets.

Heartland Institute found that the proportion of the overall tax load fell for every bracket up to $200,000 a year, and increased for each group making more than that.

For example, the year before the tax cuts took effect those who earned between $200,000 and $500,000 paid 21.18 percent of all federal income taxes; after the tax cuts, their share increased to 21.30 percent.

For those who made $10 million or more, that ratio went from 10.07 percent to 10.61 percent.

To put that in perspective, in 2018 a family needed a total income of about $422,000 to rank among the 1-percenters.

The Heartland Institute report shows that prior to the tax cuts, those who made more than $500,000 paid a combined total of 38.94 percent of all income taxes. After Trump’s reforms, that grew to 41.5 percent.

In other words, the 1-percenters paid a larger share of overall national income taxes after Trump’s tax cuts than they did before them.

In the report, Justin Haskins, editorial director at The Heartland Institute, noted, “The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act may have made the tax code slightly more progressive. This finding contradicts the countless statements made by Democrats over the past four years criticizing TCJA as legislation that favored wealthier filers.”

Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Local News, Sports, and National Headlines. Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

Comments / 1

Related
The Free Press - TFP

Poll: Hispanic-Americans Resoundingly Reject The Woke Label “Latinx,” So Loved By Democrats

While running for president last year, Joe Biden size up a difference between Blacks and Hispanics, in his usual mush-mouthed way. “Unlike the African American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly diverse attitudes about different things,” Biden said. But what Biden, and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Free Press - TFP

US Rep. Devin Nunes, A Staunch Trump Defender, Will Now Run Trump’s New Media Venture

U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes was among the liberals’ favorite punching bags for defying the narrative on the Trump-Russia collusion hoax. The California Republican, who chaired the House Intelligence Committee for four years before Democrats recaptured the House in 2018, was ultimately proven correct. And liberals still have not apologized for tearing the country apart during Donald Trump’s presidency.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Brackets#Democrats#Corporate Tax#The Heartland Institute
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
IRS
bloomberglaw.com

SALT Deal Eludes Democrats as Millionaires Cut From Tax Break

Menendez agreed to lower income threshold to under $1 million. Senate Democrats have an emerging agreement to exclude millionaires from an expansion of the state and local tax deduction, but key negotiators continue to clash over the specific income limits for one of the unresolved issues in President. Joe Biden.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNBC

The latest sign of President Biden's inflation politics problem comes from Main Street

Small business confidence is back near an all-time low, according to the CNBC|Momentive Small Business Survey for Q4 2021. The small business demographic skews conservative and Republican respondent views of a Democratic president and economy are expected to be low, but independents are the primary reason for the decline, with support for President Biden slipping among these key swing voters.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Yes, the 2017 tax cuts helped working-class Americans. But conservatives should be honest about how.

A new analysis of Internal Revenue Service data is receiving a lot of attention among conservatives for showing that the 2017 tax cuts reduced the income tax burden of working-class taxpayers by a higher percentage than it did for higher-income earners. But conservatives should also recognize the main reason: expanded child tax credits that most supply-siders opposed.
INCOME TAX
Axios

Vulnerable Democrats: Less Trump talk

Vulnerable House Democrats are convinced they need to talk less about the man who helped them get elected: President Trump. Why it matters: Democrats are privately concerned nationalizing the 2022 mid-terms with emotionally-charged issues — from Critical Race Theory to Donald Trump's role in the Jan. 6 insurrection — will hamstring their ability to sell the local benefits of President Biden's Build Back Better agenda.
POTUS
Washington Times

Trump schools the Democrats

Former President Donald Trump is very handy with words, offering daily summaries of his thoughts which are terse, timely and provocative. Such writing also appears in other outreach from Mr. Trump, such as this fundraising message — titled “I was right about everything.”. It is an apt reminder of events...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

IRS data prove 2017 tax cuts benefited middle class the most

President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats' Build Back Better Act would increase taxes on higher-income earners and expand business levies to help cover its $2.4 trillion price tag. Biden and many Democrats in Congress have argued that their plan to raise taxes in the midst of an economic recovery is...
INCOME TAX
Washington Post

Trump’s lawyers are pleading the Fifth. Congress can still make them talk.

An earlier version of this article misidentified Rep. Bennie G. Thompson as Bernie. The article has been corrected. It’s rare when lawyers — as opposed to their clients — take the Fifth Amendment. But Jeffrey Clark, the former Justice Department lawyer who reportedly tried to help Donald Trump overturn the 2020 presidential election, is now claiming the privilege against self-incrimination to avoid testifying before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. He has just been joined in that posture by one of Trump’s main outside legal advisers, John Eastman.
POTUS
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
89K+
Followers
12K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy