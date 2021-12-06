ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. says omicron cases are likely to rise

By Emily Anthes, New York Times
Several dozen cases of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus have been identified in the United States, a number that is “likely to rise,” Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week.”. At least 17 states...

NEW YORK CITY, NY
