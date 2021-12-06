ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blake Shelton’s Holiday Priorities Changed When He Met Gwen Stefani

By Jess
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The holidays are a special time of year. It's a time we get together with loved ones, and oftentimes that means being home. For Blake Shelton, home has always been Oklahoma — until he met Gwen Stefani. You know what they say, home is where the heart is. Now...

104.5 KDAT plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

