It must have been the oatmeal that kept him going. A friend died recently. He was 101. He’d had a good run. I stayed at his place when I was a young fellow working around the Twin Cities. He and his wife were the kindest of our species. Breakfast was the same each morning. We’d sit at the kitchen table, surrounded by windows so we could watch the birds eat breakfast as we each devoured a 5-gallon tub of oatmeal with brown sugar. There were no supply chain problems with oatmeal. Chopped walnuts were an option. It was a yummy concoction that filled me for several days.

