Second-Line Therapy for High-Risk Primary Myelofibrosis

By John O. Mascarenhas, MD
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Mascarenhas, MD: I think to keep us on track or try to keep us on track, I'm going to move to patient case number 2, and this is a 75-year-old man who presents with shortness of breath, drenching night sweats, and fatigue. His past medical history is significant for a...

cancernetwork.com

Patient Case #1: Second-Line Therapy for HER2+ mBC

Andrew D. Seidman, MD: After this patient completes the taxane, trastuzumab, and pertuzumab regimen that 90% of you chose, either doce [docetaxel], or pacli [paclitaxel], she was maintained on her trastuzumab and pertuzumab. And then after a year, while on maintenance HP [trastuzumab, pertuzumab], she experiences some growth of the breast primary, which was still in place, and in liver lesions. I’m going to ask our audience to vote on their second-line treatment choice. The first option is trastuzumab deruxtecan. The second choice is tucatinib, capecitabine, and trastuzumab. The third choice is neratinib and capecitabine. We didn’t talk about the NALA trial, and maybe we’ll revisit that. Or trastuzumab emtansine [T-DM1] as the fourth choice. Again, this patient has been on just dual antibodies for a year after a nice remission, and now she’s progressing in the breast primary and in the liver. And we are being asked where to go from here. I remember before we even had ADCs [antibody-drug conjugates], the question would be to resume the chemotherapy that you started with, once upon a time, or add a different chemotherapeutic agent onto your maintenance antibody therapy. Here, I’m going to consider this to be mature results. Let me see if the numbers are changing. More than half of responders would choose trastuzumab deruxtecan. About 10% chose the HER2CLIMB regimen of tucatinib, cape [capecitabine], and trastuzumab. It’s our fault for not calling out the NALA trial, and we can discuss that in our comments here, but nobody chose neratinib and cape [capecitabine]. And about a third chose trastuzumab emtansine. Aditya, do you want to offer some thoughts on these responses?
HEALTH
cancernetwork.com

Assessing Treatment Response in Myelofibrosis

John Mascarenhas, MD: Let's say you embark on treatment and 80% of the participants said ruxolitinib and I think we would all agree, but how do you define what response to treatment is or an adequate or reasonable response?. Aaron T. Gerds, MD: Raajit, is there a magic formula? Do...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

Understanding Second-Line Treatment Options for MZL

Bhavesh Shah, RPh, BCOP: We talked about some of the general treatments that we have for these patients. Looking at the NCCN [National Comprehensive Cancer Network] guidelines, which everybody uses, a lot of the treatments have impact on payer coverage. They have impact on level of evidence and practice. I know of institutions that directly take the NCCN guidelines and put them into their electronic medical record. Javier, can you comment on some of the regimens from the NCCN guidelines that are utilized for this disease?
CANCER
ajmc.com

Study Examines Relapse Risk in GVHD After Allo-HCT Using 2 Therapy Options

Despite the increase in relapse risk, 2-year survival for patients with graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) who received matched sibling donor (MSD) allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant (allo-HCT) administered post-transplant cyclophosphamide remained similar compared with patients receiving cyclosporine A with methotrexate prophylactically. The use of post-transplant cyclophosphamide appears to increase the risk of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
cancernetwork.com

Ibrutinib/Venetoclax Yields Deeper Rates of MRD in Elderly and Unfit CLL

Ibrutinib and ventoclex given in the frontline setting demonstrated deeper and longer minimal residual disease for elderly and unfit patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The phase 3 GLOW study (NCT03462719) demonstrated that elderly and unfit patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) who were treated with ibrutinib (Imbruvica) plus ventoclax (Venclexta)...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
cancernetwork.com

Optimization of Genetic Testing for mCRPC

Raoul S. Concepcion, MD: Jason, you and I have talked about this off and on through the years. Being chief medical officer of a fairly large group, how are you trying to push forward for these progressive patients? Is there a battery of tests, if you will, as Dan and Oliver have talked about? What are you trying to push forward to make sure that your providers are appropriately testing and understanding what therapies are out there?
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Phase 3 Study of First-Line Serplulimab/Chemotherapy Meets Primary End Point in ES-SCLC

Treatment with serplulimab yielded a significant improvement in overall survival in combination with chemotherapy in patients with previously untreated extensive-stage small cell lung cancer. A phase 3 (NCT04063163) clinical study assessing the use of first-line PD-1 inhibitor serplulimab plus chemotherapy in a population of patients with previously untreated extensive-stage small...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Adding Eryaspase to Chemotherapy Shows Promise in Patients with ALL at Risk for Hypersensitivity Reactions

The infusion of E-Coli- and Erwinia-derived asparaginase therapies combined with chemotherapy appeared to be well tolerated with biological efficacy in patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia under the age of 55, providing an additional option for patients for whom further asparagine treatment is contraindicated due to toxicity. Treatment with eryaspase appeared...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Addition of Ibrutinib to R-Mini-Chop for Newly Diagnosed DLBCL Shows Promise in an Elderly Population

Data presented at 2021 ASH indicate that 2-year progression-free survival rates were improved when ibrutinib was added to rituximab plus mini-CHOP in an elderly cohort of patients with previously untreated diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Adding ibrutinib (Imbruvica) to rituximab (Rituxan) plus mini-CHOP (cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vincristine, and prednisone [R-mini-CHOP]) improved progression-free...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
cancernetwork.com

Talquetamab/Daratumumab Combo Yields Tolerable Toxicities, Promising Responses in Relapsed/Refractory Myeloma

Findings from the phase 1b TRIMM-2 study indicated that patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma experienced manageable toxicities and promising responses to treatment with talquetamab and daratumumab. The addition of talquetamab to daratumumab (Darzalex) yielded no overlapping toxicities and a tolerable safety profile, as well as promising responses in a population...
SCIENCE
ajmc.com

Commentary Explores the Use of High-Flow Nasal Therapy In Patients With AECOPD

High-flow nasal therapy overcomes some of the barriers associated with noninvasive ventilation, making the novel support beneficial for patients with acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Commentary regarding the usage of high-flow nasal therapy (HFNT) in acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (AECOPD) compared the technology with...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
targetedonc.com

Axicabtagene Ciloleucel Shows QoL Benefit as Second-Line LBCL Therapy

Axicabtagene ciloleucel demonstrated a quality of life improvement in patients with large B-cell lymphoma as a second-line treatment compared with standard of care. Investigators observed a clinically meaningful quality of life (QoL) improvement due to axicabtagene ciloleucel (axi-cel; Yescarta), an autologous anti-CD19 CAR T-cell therapy, at day 100 compared with standard of care (SOC) as a second-line treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL), based on a QoL analysis of the phase 3 ZUMA-7 trial (NCT03391466) that was presented at the 2021 ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition.
SCIENCE
cancernetwork.com

MRD-Adapted Therapy Approach May Allow for Treatment-Free Surveillance in Certain Patients With Newly Diagnose Myeloma

Among patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma, 80% of a study cohort reached MRD negativity following treatment with daratumumab, carfilzomib, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone. Testing for minimal residual disease (MRD) using next-generation sequencing (NGS) was feasible for informing physicians about the use and duration of daratumumab (Darzalex) in combination with carfilzomib...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

France approves antibody therapy for high-risk COVID cases

French health authorities have approved the use of an anti-body treatment made by AstraZeneca for high-risk people who show resistance to vaccines against coronavirus. The independent public health body HAS Friday night announced "a greenlight for the preventive use of Evusheld... for patients with a very high-risk of contracting a severe form of COVID-19".
PUBLIC HEALTH
ajmc.com

Potential Link Found Between Vitamin D Therapy, Higher Hypercalcemia Risk in CKD

Patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and elevated levels of parathyroid hormone who are treated with active vitamin D therapy experienced significantly higher risks of hypercalcemia, investigators concluded in a meta-analysis. Active vitamin D therapy was found to significantly increase the risk of hypercalcemia among patients with nondialysis chronic kidney...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
cancernetwork.com

Sequencing Therapy for mCRPC

Raoul S. Concepcion, MD: If you had a patient who had received docetaxel and then progressed, where do you tend to go for your next line of therapy?. Daniel P. Petrylak, MD: If they’ve received docetaxel then progressed in hormone-sensitive disease, I’ll go with a next-generation antiandrogen therapy as the first treatment. Then I would consider going on to cabazitaxel afterward. A lot of it will also depend upon rapidity of the disease progression, what their molecular profiling is. Clearly, if it’s appropriate for them to receive a PARP inhibitor at some point, I would do so. The other thing we always must look out for is microsatellite instability [MSI]. I’ve seen some very dramatic responses to pembrolizumab in patients who have microsatellite instability. In fact, I’ve got a CR [complete response] right now in a patient who had been on both doce [docetaxel] and cabazitaxel. That’s another molecular marker we’ve got to be sensitive to.
HEALTH
Seeking Alpha

uniQure achieves primary endpoint in AAV gene therapy trial for hemophilia B

CSL Behring and uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) announces that etranacogene dezaparvovec, an adeno-associated virus five (AAV5)-based gene therapy for the treatment of patients with hemophilia B, achieved the pre-specified primary endpoint of non-inferiority in annualized bleeding rate (ABR) 18-months following administration compared to baseline Factor IX (FIX) prophylactic therapy in the Phase III HOPE-B gene therapy trial.
HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

Addressing the High Cost of Gene Therapies for Rare Diseases: An SPBM Perspective

Gene therapies are not simply another new class of specialty drugs to treat symptoms of a given disease, but instead aim to cure by correcting the underlying genetic abnormalities causing the disease.1 As some of the nation’s leading pharmaceutical and biotech giants ramp up product development and commercialization, what was once a futuristic concept has become a reality.
HEALTH
ajmc.com

Does Gender-Affirming Hormone Therapy Affect T2D Risk?

Results of a cohort study showed that transfeminine individuals may be at a higher risk for type 2 diabetes (T2D) compared with cisgender females, but revealed little evidence that gender-affirming hormone therapy impacts diabetes risk. Transfeminine (TF) people may be at a higher risk for type 2 diabetes (T2D) compared...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
cancernetwork.com

Addition of Subcutaneous Daratumumab to SOC Continues to Improve Responses in Newly Diagnosed AL Amyloidosis

The combination of daratumumab with bortezomib, cyclophosphamide, and dexamethasone continued to improve hematologic and organ responses after 18 months of follow-up. The addition of subcutaneous daratumumab (Darzalex) to the standard of care combination of bortezomib (Velcade), cyclophosphamide, and dexamethasone (D-VCd) continued to induce hematologic and organ responses, compared with VCd alone, in patients with newly diagnosed light chain (AL) amyloidosis, according to data from an 18-month follow-up to the phase 3 ANDROMEDA study (NCT03201965) that were presented during the 63rd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting.1.
SCIENCE

