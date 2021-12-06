Pedors Shoes Partners with GlobalShopex to Offer Cross Border eCommerce

International eCommerce Logistics Solution

The eCommerce expansion allows Pedors Shoes to sell products to over 200 international markets with a seamless, integrated, crossborder fulfillment solution

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Pedors Shoes manufacture affordable quality orthopedic footwear specifically designed for people who have difficulty finding comfortable shoes. Fitted by foot care professionals all over the world, Pedors has launched an international e-commerce solution through a partnership with GlobalShopex to enable international customers that prefer to order directly.

Among the unique world-class accessories Pedors Shoes offers via GlobalShopex are:

*Localized checkout experience for international customers buying from https://www.pedors.com/

*Currency conversion

*Total landed costs

*International payment processing

*Customs clearance and brokerage

*Global shipping with tracking

*Reverse logistics/returns and fraud screening

About Pedors Shoes

Pedors Shoes is an orthopedic shoe company that launched in 1997 after two years research and development in a collborative effort with the Pedorthic and Orthotic community. The main feature of Pedors Shoes is the upper material which is a proprietary blend of neoprene and a medical grade EVA foam branded Pedoprene TM. Pedoprene has a remarkable property of not only providing a four way stretch functionality but can also be heat-molded if necessary. The material has the added benefit of providing some compression for swollen feet. Pedors are primarily worn by people suffering from the following conditions; swollen feet, edema, lymphedema, diabetes, arthritis, bunions, hammertoes and other forefoot deformities.

For more information on Pedors Shoes, please visit https://www.pedors.com/

About GlobalShopex

GlobalShopex is a leading provider of international e-commerce solutions for US-based online retail operators, providing cost effective solutions for retailers to enter the business to consumer (B2C) global eCommerce market. GlobalShopex’s integrations allow the international customer to seamlessly checkout on the merchant’s websites and ship worldwide. GlobalShopex handles the international checkout, taking on 100% risk of fraud and chargebacks and provides a total landed cost in local currency, international payment processing, customer service in multiple languages, and international shipping on behalf of its retail clients. For more information on Cross border eCommerce solutions, go to http://www.globalshopex.com.

Alvaro Lazo

GlobalShopex Director of Business Development

+1 786-867-6880

