Maine State

Maine Sees it Deadliest Year Ever for Fires

By Lizzy Snyder
 3 days ago
According to Bangor Daily News, 2021 is the deadliest year for fires in Maine since 2014 with a total of 24 people dying. A recent fire blazed early this past Sunday morning and took the lives of three people in Bangor on Union Street. The Office of the State...

94.9 HOM

There’s a Snowball’s Chance in Hell of Maine Having a White Christmas

Some of you are super happy and then there are the traditionalists who are super bummed. I'm a traditionalist. I like a white Christmas. Hell, I like snow. Sure I complain just like the next person about shoveling it and driving in it. But there's nothing like a good ol' fashion snowstorm. And Maine just hasn't had them like we used to. The week of Christmas, according to Accuweather is...well, pleasant!
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

Wednesday Storm Will Bring a Couple Inches & Messy Commute to Central Maine

We couldn't avoid it forever, ya know. Here comes the first real measurable snowfall of the season for a lot of us in Central Maine. Now sure, there have been several Central Maine towns that have already received a 'measurable' snowfall this season, but there are several that haven't. It looks like that's all going to change overnight. And while WGME Meteorologist, Charlie Lopresti says this won't be 'big one' by any means, it will still certainly make a mess.
94.9 HOM

94.9 HOM

