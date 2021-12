The release of Spider-Man: No Way Home is only a few weeks away, and thanks to a feverish presale ticket hustle, the movie may become the first $100 million opening weekend the U.S. box office has seen in two years. The new Marvel movie has the air of a grand finale: Not only does it wrap up a trilogy of films starring Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, but thanks to a haywire spell cast by Doctor Strange, the drama will tie in various villains from every other pocket of the Spider-Man movie universe over the last 20 years. No Way Home feels like the biggest possible way for Holland’s Spider-Man to go out — but producer Amy Pascal says Marvel and Sony aren’t done yet.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO