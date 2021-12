Nicola Sturgeon has vowed she will not shy away from tough decisions following the emergence of the new Omicron strain of Covid-19 in Scotland The mutated coronavirus variant could lead to a winter “tougher than most of us have ever experienced”, she told the SNP conference.While the First Minister said the current numbers of new infections meant Scotland is in a better position than she had dared to hope for, she issued a plea for Scots to “redouble” their efforts against coronavirus to maximise the chance of a “more normal Christmas”.With six cases of the new Omicron strain having already...

WORLD ・ 10 DAYS AGO