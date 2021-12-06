ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Anders Christian Madsen
This summer, before his investiture by the Princess Royal, Erdem Moralioglu MBE took my fellow fashion critic Sarah Mower MBE to an exhibition at the Whitechapel Gallery. While I regretfully missed it, I feel as if I’ve seen it. Both my decorated industry colleagues told me about it in great detail...

Hypebae

Beyoncé Teases IVY PARK x adidas "HALLS OF IVY" Collection

Beyoncé is giving off prep school-meets-country club vibes in what seems to be her next IVY PARK x adidas drop called “HALLS OF IVY.”. The singer took to social media to tease the upcoming collection along with photos of herself modeling a green bodysuit as well as a plaid blazer. “Welcome to the Halls of Ivy,” reads the posts on Instagram and Twitter followed by a link and hashtags on ways to stay informed.
WWD

This Artist Might Cut Up Gaultier Archive Pieces at 3537

Click here to read the full article. BODY OF WORK: “Anything could happen, I could take a pair of scissors and slice away,” joked artist and couturier Michaela Stark ahead of her “Stark Naked” exhibition at Dover Street Market’s 3537 cultural center in Paris until Dec. 19. But the point of her two-week showcase isn’t seeing the Paris-based Australian squeeze herself into sample-sized corsets in a replica of her bedroom, or even slice into unfinished toiles on loan from the archives of Jean Paul Gaultier at a performance during her Dec. 7 vernissage.More from WWDFront row at Jean Paul Gaultier Couture...
Hypebae

Reformation Teams up With 3 Artists on Its "Fine Prints" Collection

Reformation has partnered with artists for the first time to create a collection of garments featuring their own unique designs. Dubbed “Fine Prints,” the range is comprised of the Clementina Top, Drake Top and matching pants, Gruyere Top, Alisal Dress and Kosta Dress. Animator and illustrator Joey Yu‘s print, which features a scene of musicians and mythical creatures, is inspired by summer nights spent in her city, London. Elsewhere, LA-based artist and independent designer Marleigh Culver created graphics of cheeky nudes. Atlanta-based painter Sims Crosby went for a print dedicated to impulse shapes influenced by places that mean the most to her.
weddingchicks.com

Privee No.7 FW22 collection from the Berta fashion house

As in each season, the BERTA PRIVÉE collection is one of the most anticipated ones out there. A true sight to behold. And this season is no different than others – the new PRIVÉE collection is finally here and the wait is officially over. The PRIVÉE Nº. 7 collection, redefines...
hypebeast.com

V1 Gallery Is Selling an Assortment of Children’s Toys by Keith Haring

V1 Gallery presents a new set of wooden toys specially designed and produced by the Keith Haring Foundation and French wooden toy makers, Vilac. Each object is an homage to humanity and are based on original sketches that the prolific artist made in the 1980s. The Stacking Figures Wooden game consists of an array of Haring’s exuberant characters that can be endlessly arranged on top of each other. One of these characters is also blown up into a wooden children’s chair that comes in four different colors.
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Halston Releases First Fine Jewelry Collection With Aurate

Click here to read the full article. Halston is embarking on a category expansion with a new collaboration. The heritage fashion brand has teamed with Aurate on a fine jewelry collection that fuses both brands’ ethos for the holidays. The 12-piece collection includes earrings, necklaces and rings co-designed by both brands that are made to reflect Halston’s well-known glitz and glamour of the Studio 54 days.More from WWDPhotos of the Brock Collection x H&M Fashion CollaborationEverything to Know About Fashion Designer HalstonPhotos of Target's 2021 Designer Dress Collection “It’s about going out, showing the glitzy version of yourself and this party mode,...
TrendHunter.com

Premium Inclusive Holiday Collections

Just in time for the holiday season, beloved fashion label PrettyLittleThing debuted its elevated holiday collection, dubbed 'Premium Part 2.' The limited-edition pieces are expertly crafted and feature "sultry satins and figure hugging feminine silhouettes." From elegant pantsuits and embellished dresses to faux fur coats and corset blazers, the new capsule has the perfect holiday outfit for any occasion. Moreover, the new collection was designed to fit all bodies with sizes ranging from 0-26. PrettyLittleThing expanded to the Canadian market earlier this year and appeals to Gen Z and Millennial consumers searching for sophisticated and demure pieces. The entire PrettyLittleThing Premium Part 2 collection is now available to purchase online with prices starting at $54 CAD.
Wwd.com

MM6 Maison Margiela Pre-Fall 2022

For pre-fall, the MM6 Maison Margiela team brought forth a modern redux of utility-driven designs through a “subversive study of military wear.” The team recontextualized textures, silhouettes, garment details and motifs signature to the genre in a very Margiela way, offering a pragmatic, cool wardrobe with an urban edge. The...
Freeskier Magazine

The Faction Collective presents: ROOTS

It’s not far out there to say that the Faction Collective has amassed one of the greatest teams of skiers the world has ever known. Not to say there aren’t other dream teams out there, and no shot to the plenty of rippin’ skiers who have chosen to be a part of smaller brands either. But you would be hard-pressed to find another brand with an assortment of skiers as entertaining to watch as Faction’s legendary crew. Perhaps the one factor that has set Faction apart the most in recent years is the fact that the Verbier-based brand has created several full-length films that showcase top-of-the-line production quality and skiing.
Vogue Magazine

Why the Bouffant Should Make a Comeback This Holiday Season

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Two years ago, right before life as we knew it changed dramatically, I threw a holiday party. I slipped into a red dress, painted on a cat eye, and in hopes of channeling the hostess to end all hostesses—Breakfast at Tiffany’s Holly Golightly, of course—had my hair fashioned into a bouffant. It proved to be the ultimate head-swiveling hairstyle, and as we usher in a holiday party season that feels decidedly merrier after a tough year and a half, I can’t help but feel called back to it. It doesn’t hurt that Instagram has been rife with references for an inspired take.
Vanity Fair

Behind the Scenes of Louis Vuitton’s New High Jewelry Collection

Here is an origin tale of which a brand can be proud: In 1832, a 10-year-old boy in Jura, an eastern region of France, loses his mother, a hatmaker. His farmer father remarries a cruel woman, dies soon after, and the boy, now 13, leaves home to seek his fortune in Paris. Working odd jobs along the way, it takes him more than two years to walk the 292 miles. The boy’s name is Louis Vuitton, and in two decades he’ll make trunks for the Empress of France; 200 years after his birth, his name will appear in rap lyrics and red carpet credits.
cofc.edu

B. A. Rodrigues Ottolengui Collection

The B. A. Rodrigues Ottolengui Collection consists of various newspaper clippings, theater programs and advertisements, as well as theater tickets which feature performances by a number of members of the Ottolengui family. Notable in this collection is a scrapbook given to Benjamin Adolf Rodrigues Ottolengui by his mother and father, Helen Rodriguez Ottolengui and Daniel Ottolengui. The scrapbook features a handwritten poem by Daniel Ottolengui entitled, “The Blackbird,” which is in the style of a burlesque of Edgar Allan Poe’s, “The Raven.” Published shortly after the end of the United States Civil War, this poem relates Daniel Ottolengui’s thoughts on newly freedmen.
TrendHunter.com

Leather Winter Fashion Collections

'Hardware LDN,' the London-based fashion house, has launched a winter fashion collection comprised of fine leather apparel. Included in this collection are trench coats, jackets, trousers, and dresses. The trench coats are available in 'Midnight Black,' and 'Rose Quartz Baby Pink' colors, while the jackets and trousers are available in...
Robb Report

How the Reversible Balmacaan Became Menswear’s Most Versatile Winter Coat

Reversible clothing often feels like a gimmick—but what do you call a gimmick that’s remained relevant for 100 years? That’s the unusual case of the reversible balmacaan coat, which has been produced in different forms by different labels over the last century but remains strikingly consistent in its make: one side is cut from water-resistant cotton, while the other is a hearty tweed. The result is a hybrid coat that protects from rain but can serve as winter outerwear. Given its practical nature and two-in-one utility, it’s no surprise that the piece became an Ivy style staple, though we have J....
hypebeast.com

What Is Virgil Abloh’s Legacy as a Clothing Designer?

From a background with no formal training in fashion, Virgil Abloh’s rise to become one of the most celebrated and beloved designers of the new millennium was nothing short of extraordinary. While he never complained about his beginnings — growing up as the son of a seamstress just outside of Chicago — he had a relatively humble start, without connections to the industry he would later come to ascend into.
Muscatine Journal

HOTLE: A collection of Christmas favorites

A friend of mine recently messaged me a video of herself watching the end of the first "Die Hard" movie, commenting that it is now officially the Christmas season. For those who haven’t seen it, "Die Hard" is a movie about a cop, played by Bruce Willis, who finds himself trapped in a skyscraper on Christmas Eve with a group of terrorists holding hostages. The movie includes one of the coolest heroes and one of the coolest villains. Since its release there has been an ongoing debate whether it is in fact a Christmas movie or not. My opinion – it is the 1980s version of "Its a Wonderful Life." However, at this point saying "Die Hard" is a Christmas movie seems too much like it has already been done to death.
Vogue Magazine

The International Fashion Set Joined Marta Ortega for the “Peter Lindbergh: Untold Stories,” Exhibition Opening

Marta Ortega has had quite a week. Quickly following the news of her ascension to fashion giant retailer Indetix’s throne, the daughter of the company’s founder also played host to the international art and fashion community alongside Benjamin Lindbergh for a soirée to celebrate the late Peter Lindbergh’s first major exhibition in A Coruna, Spain.
Vogue Magazine

Marc Jacobs’s Personal Style Gets the Recognition it Deserves in a New Book

“I love Nick, and I love fashion,” said Marc Jacobs over a banquet at Sant Ambroeus in the West Village. Jacobs was holding court over an intimate dinner party at the restaurant to mark the publication of Nick Newbold’s new tome published by Sarah Andelman’s Just an Idea imprint. Across 96 pages, the book chronicles the daily outfit pics Newbold took of Jacobs during 2020’s and 2021’s darkest lockdown days—and each outfit is more resplendent than the next, with JW Anderson dresses clashing against vintage Prada, Marc Jacobs runway looks mixed with archival pieces, and Jacobs’s trusty Rick Owens boots worn with almost every ensemble.
Community Policy