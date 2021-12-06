Collection

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Two years ago, right before life as we knew it changed dramatically, I threw a holiday party. I slipped into a red dress, painted on a cat eye, and in hopes of channeling the hostess to end all hostesses—Breakfast at Tiffany’s Holly Golightly, of course—had my hair fashioned into a bouffant. It proved to be the ultimate head-swiveling hairstyle, and as we usher in a holiday party season that feels decidedly merrier after a tough year and a half, I can’t help but feel called back to it. It doesn’t hurt that Instagram has been rife with references for an inspired take.
