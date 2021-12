This week’s PMQs was always going to be lively given the allegations about a Christmas party that is said to have taken place at Downing Street last year when London was in a tier 3 lockdown and large indoor gatherings were banned.The government and numerous ministers denied that the event ever took place and even if it did, that Covid restrictions were followed by all those in attendance at the party, which was reportedly for a top aide who was leaving. Bearing in mind this is said to have taken place while people in the capital were told not...

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO