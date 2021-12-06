ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Second-Line Treatment Options for Myelofibrosis

By Srdan Verstovsek, MD, PhD
cancernetwork.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSrdan Verstovsek, MD, PhD: In the second-line setting, we have a number of agents that are being tested and then we have ruxolitinib that is being used in a segment setting as a JAK inhibitor. But we have momelotinib coming along which is a very interesting concept. Maybe, Raajit, you can...

www.cancernetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
cancernetwork.com

Patient Case #1: Second-Line Therapy for HER2+ mBC

Andrew D. Seidman, MD: After this patient completes the taxane, trastuzumab, and pertuzumab regimen that 90% of you chose, either doce [docetaxel], or pacli [paclitaxel], she was maintained on her trastuzumab and pertuzumab. And then after a year, while on maintenance HP [trastuzumab, pertuzumab], she experiences some growth of the breast primary, which was still in place, and in liver lesions. I’m going to ask our audience to vote on their second-line treatment choice. The first option is trastuzumab deruxtecan. The second choice is tucatinib, capecitabine, and trastuzumab. The third choice is neratinib and capecitabine. We didn’t talk about the NALA trial, and maybe we’ll revisit that. Or trastuzumab emtansine [T-DM1] as the fourth choice. Again, this patient has been on just dual antibodies for a year after a nice remission, and now she’s progressing in the breast primary and in the liver. And we are being asked where to go from here. I remember before we even had ADCs [antibody-drug conjugates], the question would be to resume the chemotherapy that you started with, once upon a time, or add a different chemotherapeutic agent onto your maintenance antibody therapy. Here, I’m going to consider this to be mature results. Let me see if the numbers are changing. More than half of responders would choose trastuzumab deruxtecan. About 10% chose the HER2CLIMB regimen of tucatinib, cape [capecitabine], and trastuzumab. It’s our fault for not calling out the NALA trial, and we can discuss that in our comments here, but nobody chose neratinib and cape [capecitabine]. And about a third chose trastuzumab emtansine. Aditya, do you want to offer some thoughts on these responses?
HEALTH
targetedonc.com

Sabari Discusses Treatment Options in NSCLC With PD-L1 Expression

Treatment for a patient with poorly differentiated adenocarcinoma of the lung was the topic of discussion between Joshua K. Sabari, MD and peers during a Case-Based Roundtable. During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, Joshua K. Sabari, MD, assistant Professor, Department of Medicine , NYU Langone’s Perlmutter Cancer Center in...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Roundtable Discussion: Konduri Looks at Testing and Treatment Options for Patients With RET- and ROS1-Positive Lung Cancer

During workup of a 59-year-old patient, an MRI of the brain showed 3 small lesions consistent with brain metastases. A bronchoscopy with transbronchial biopsy of the right lower lobe confirmed lung adenocarcinoma. During a Targeted OncologyTM Case-Based Roundtable event, Kartik Konduri, MD, hematologist/medical oncologist, Texas Oncology-Baylor Charles A. Sammons Cancer...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Schuster Reviews Potential Therapeutic Options in Second-Line DLBCL

Following 6 well-tolerated cycles of R-CHOP, a 75-year-old patient with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma showed complete remission on a PET scan. But 1 year later, the disease relapsed. During a Targeted OncologyTM Case-Based Roundtable event, Stephen J. Schuster, MD, Robert and Margarita Louis-Dreyfus professor in Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Lymphoma...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs
targetedonc.com

Part 1: Choosing a Third-Line Treatment for Refractory DLBCL

During a live virtual event, Paolo Caimi, MD, discussed third-line treatment of a patient with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and navigating obstacles to treatment. What are the key factors that influence your decision making for third-line therapy?. PAOLO CAIMI, MD: What are the key factors that influence your decision in...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Addition of Subcutaneous Daratumumab to SOC Continues to Improve Responses in Newly Diagnosed AL Amyloidosis

The combination of daratumumab with bortezomib, cyclophosphamide, and dexamethasone continued to improve hematologic and organ responses after 18 months of follow-up. The addition of subcutaneous daratumumab (Darzalex) to the standard of care combination of bortezomib (Velcade), cyclophosphamide, and dexamethasone (D-VCd) continued to induce hematologic and organ responses, compared with VCd alone, in patients with newly diagnosed light chain (AL) amyloidosis, according to data from an 18-month follow-up to the phase 3 ANDROMEDA study (NCT03201965) that were presented during the 63rd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting.1.
SCIENCE
cancernetwork.com

Frontline Vs Second-line Use of Daratumumab Combos Yields Survival Benefit in Transplant-Ineligible Multiple Myeloma

Patients receiving daratumumab, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone in the first line saw better overall survival than those who waited and received second-line daratumumab-based regimens for transplant-ineligible newly diagnosed multiple myeloma. Daratumumab (DARA; Darzalex), lenalidomide (Revlimid), and dexamethasone (D-Rd) given to patients as first-line (1L) treatment for transplant ineligible multiple myeloma resulted...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
cancernetwork.com

Adding Eryaspase to Chemotherapy Shows Promise in Patients with ALL at Risk for Hypersensitivity Reactions

The infusion of E-Coli- and Erwinia-derived asparaginase therapies combined with chemotherapy appeared to be well tolerated with biological efficacy in patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia under the age of 55, providing an additional option for patients for whom further asparagine treatment is contraindicated due to toxicity. Treatment with eryaspase appeared...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Treatment With Frontline, Continuous Ibrutinib Plus Rituximab Yields Better QOL in CLL

Patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia experienced improved quality of life after being treated with continuous ibrutinib and rituximab, as well as frontline fludarabine, cyclophosphamide, and rituximab. Treatment with frontline fludarabine, cyclophosphamide, and rituximab (FCR) and continuous ibrutinib (Imbruvica)/rituximab (Rituxan; IR) resulted in improved quality of life and sustained quality of...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

MRD-Adapted Therapy Approach May Allow for Treatment-Free Surveillance in Certain Patients With Newly Diagnose Myeloma

Among patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma, 80% of a study cohort reached MRD negativity following treatment with daratumumab, carfilzomib, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone. Testing for minimal residual disease (MRD) using next-generation sequencing (NGS) was feasible for informing physicians about the use and duration of daratumumab (Darzalex) in combination with carfilzomib...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Selinexor Plus Vd Combo Shows Potential as a Treatment Option for High-Risk Multiple Myeloma

Weekly selinexor combined with bortezomib and dexamethasone appears to be a promising option in patients with high-risk multiple myeloma. Treatment with weekly selinexor (Xpovio) plus bortezomib (Velcade) and dexamethasone (XVd) in patients with high-risk multiple myeloma appears to be a potential treatment option regardless of cytogenetic profile, according to findings from 2 phase 2 trials presented at the 2021 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Breakthroughs in Therapeutic Options for Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Nina Shah, MD, discusses breakthroughs in the treatment of multiple myeloma throughout the preceding year. Nina Shah, MD: One of the biggest breakthroughs that we've had for multiple myeloma is the first FDA-approved engineered T-cell therapy. It happened midway through the year in the spring, giving us the approval for the bb2121 product, also known as ide-cel [idecabtagene vicleucel; Abecma], for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma [after 4 or more prior lines of therapy]. That's probably the biggest breakthrough but we've also had some interesting other breakthroughs, which include approvals of certain forms of daratumumab (Darzalex), for example, the subcutaneous form, in conjunction with carfilzomib (Kyprolis) and dexamethasone for relapsed or refractory disease in [patients who received] 1 to 3 prior lines [of therapy]. Similarly, isatuximab (Sarclisa), carfilzomib, and dexamethasone has also been approved. We have a lot more options for our patients in the relapsed or refractory setting.
CANCER
MedicineNet.com

What Are the Symptoms of ATRT? 6 Treatment Options

Symptoms of atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumors (ATRT) vary depending on the patient’s age and location of the tumor. Because this type of tumor grows rapidly, symptoms appear quickly and worsen over several weeks. Common signs and symptoms of ATRT may include:. Nausea and vomiting. Morning headache. Unusual sleepiness. Increase in...
CANCER
Woodlands Online& LLC

Benefits Of Regenerative Medicine As An Alternative Treatment Option

Regenerative medicine is not only an alternative to other treatments, but is beginning to be the treatment of first choice for many pathologies of the locomotor system, since these techniques, in the hands of expert physicians, are devoid of the risks and undesirable effects of classical and conventional treatments. Anti-inflammatory...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
cancernetwork.com

Ibrutinib/Venetoclax Yields Deeper Rates of MRD in Elderly and Unfit CLL

Ibrutinib and ventoclex given in the frontline setting demonstrated deeper and longer minimal residual disease for elderly and unfit patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The phase 3 GLOW study (NCT03462719) demonstrated that elderly and unfit patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) who were treated with ibrutinib (Imbruvica) plus ventoclax (Venclexta)...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
cancernetwork.com

FDA Extends Review Period for Pacritinib in Myelofibrosis With Severe Thrombocytopenia

The FDA has requested more time to review data from 3 pivotal trials featuring pacritinib for the treatment of intermediate or high-risk primary or secondary myelofibrosis with severe thrombocytopenia, thus extending the review period for the agent’s new drug application. The FDA has extended the review period for pacritinib’s (Temetko)...
HEALTH
patientdaily.com

Olink participates in one of the largest proteomics studies enabling new treatment options for patients with heart failure

Olink Holding AB (publ) (“Olink”) (Nasdaq: OLK), today announced that its project with Boehringer Ingelheim, assessing the potential utility of protein biomarkers in the empagliflozin EMPEROR studies, recently entered the data analysis phase. Empagliflozin, approved in the US under the tradename JARDIANCE, is a product used to lower blood sugar...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy