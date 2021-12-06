ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Florida Lottery Announces Four New Scratch-Off Games

By Jake Grissom
 6 days ago
Today, the Florida Lottery introduces four new Scratch-Off games offering more than $190 million in cash prizes, just in time for the holidays!

The four new games, PERFECT 10S, LOTERIA™, 2022 TAXES PAID, and WIN IT ALL, range in price from $1 to $5 and feature top prizes of $5,000 to $500,000.

All Lottery retailers are expected to have these new tickets in stock and available for purchase within 48 hours.

For $5, players can win up to $500,000 instantly with the new WIN IT ALL Scratch-Off game. That’s not all, this ticket is also stuffed with more than 100,000 prizes of $100 to 1,000! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-4.07.

The $2 game, 2022 TAXES PAID is loaded with more than $24 million in prizes. This new Scratch-Off features 12 top prizes of $50,000—all taxes paid—and is packed with more than 3.8 million winning tickets! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-4.65.

Players can find their lucky card with the second $2 game launching today, LOTERIA. This ticket is packed with more than $90 million in cash prizes, including 20 top prizes of $30,000 and 32 prizes of $10,000! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-4.63.

For $1, players can win up to $5,000 instantly with the new PERFECT 10S Scratch-Off! This game gives players six chances to win or win all prizes shown by revealing a “money bag” symbol. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-4.89.

The Lottery encourages and reminds players, retailers, and the public to gift responsibly this holiday season. While Lottery games are designed to be a fun, low-cost form of entertainment that can make great gifts, they are intended only for those 18 years of age and older. Lottery games are not child’s play and it is imperative players remember to not only play responsibly, but also to gift responsibly this holiday season.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.

