Wisconsin State

Omicron COVID-19 Variant Confirmed In Wisconsin

By Learfield Staff Writer
seehafernews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wisconsin Department of Health Services has confirmed the first case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant in this...

www.seehafernews.com

Best Life

These 10 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

The pandemic's latest resurgence shows no signs of slowing down as the national case average continues to rise as Thanksgiving approaches. Now, as millions of people prepare to travel and gather to celebrate with loved ones, some states are facing particularly bad COVID surges in a situation that has caused concern for some top health officials.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Virginia Mercury

CDC: More than two dozen states report Omicron strain of COVID-19, but Delta remains biggest threat

WASHINGTON — Twenty-five states, including Virginia, have identified cases of the new omicron variant of COVID-19, federal public health officials said Friday as they released new data on the first 43 U.S. cases. Of those initial, confirmed cases, more than half were among people between the ages of 18 and 39, according to Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director […] The post CDC: More than two dozen states report Omicron strain of COVID-19, but Delta remains biggest threat appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Omicron#Covid 19
uticaphoenix.net

A man who tested positive for Omicron variant says 15

Costumed attendees take a break during Anime NYC at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City on November 20.Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images. A man who tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant says 15 of his friends are also sick. The man and a group of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 58 More Deaths Reported, Along With 4,554 More Cases

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  The Minnesota Department of Health reports that there have been 4,554 newly reported positive cases of COVID-19, along with another 58 deaths as the state nears the 10,000 fatality mark. Seven of the deaths in Friday’s count happened in November. Minnesota’s latest rolling seven-day average positivity rate is at 11.9%, well above the line considered “high risk,” and appearing to be on an upward trend. There are also a reported 83.4 daily new cases per 100,000 Minnesota residents, which puts the state well above the line considered high risk (which is all the way down at 10 per 100,000)...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: Hospitalizations Jump To 1,027

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,027 residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, according to state health department data released Friday morning. The number of Marylanders hospitalized with COVID-19 has not exceeded 1,000 people since April 30, when there were 1,011 patients. On Thursday, Gov. Larry Hogan said state officials are “increasingly concerned” about the rise of hospitalizations and announced plans to introduce emergency legislation to help hospitals deal with staffing shortages. Since its website was compromised by a cyberattack on Sunday, the Maryland Department of Health has restored some online functions but has not been able to fully report the state’s COVID-19 metrics, including...
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Mail

Expert who correctly predicted the summer Delta surge as early as April says Omicron will become America's dominant strain in a matter of weeks

A public health expert who has previously made dark predictions about the Covid pandemic - only to be correct - believes the new Omicron variant will soon take over the U.S. Dr Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told Intelligencer that he believes the Omicron variant could overtake the Delta strain as America's dominant Covid variant in a matter of weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From This, Starting Dec. 27

State officials, local governments, and businesses across the U.S. have already enacted vaccine mandates for millions of people in the country. Still, only around 60 percent of people eligible to be vaccinated in the U.S. are fully vaccinated right now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And with Delta far from contained and a new variant spreading around the world, that's cause for serious concern. The Omicron variant, which was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Nov. 24, has already made its way into the U.S., having been detected in at least 16 states so far, including California, Louisiana, Hawaii, Minnesota, and New York. Now, some government officials have decided to implement even stricter vaccine requirements.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theeastcountygazette.com

Fully Vaccinated Americans Are Getting Omicron in the US. Here’s Why?

In the United States, the Omicron variation has been linked to 43 COVID-19 cases, the majority of which have occurred in people who were completely vaccinated, with a third of those having had a booster dose, according to an official United States report published on Friday. The Centers for Disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH

