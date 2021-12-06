ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver Weather: It Finally Feels Like December, But The Unprecedented Wait For Snow Continues

By Meteorologist Ashton Altieri
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

DENVER (CBS4) – After falling to 10 degrees officially in Denver Monday morning, temperatures will struggle to reach 40 degrees Monday afternoon making it the coldest day so far this season. But still no snow!

With zero snow measured in Denver so far this season, the city is now about 14 inches below normal.

The previous record for latest first snow was more than two weeks ago (November 21, 1934) and the first average snow of the season (October 18) was more than 5 weeks ago. Monday will also mark the 229th day since the last time it snowed in Denver on April 21st.  If there is no measurable snow through this upcoming Sunday (December 120, the city will tie the record for longest no-snow streak from March 3 to October 25, 1887.

The chance for any snow in Denver through Wednesday is virtually zero but there is plenty of cold air. High temperatures will only reach about 40 degrees in Denver on Monday and Fort Collins may not get out of the 30s.

Similar temperatures are expected in the mountains where snow will develop by the end of the day. Then scattered snow showers will continue Monday night into Tuesday before gradually ending Tuesday afternoon. Most of the accumulation will be west of the Continental Divide and even there accumulation will be light side for the mountains with only 1-5 inches in most areas.

The exceptions are the Elkhead, Park, and San Juan Mountains. Areas around Steamboat Springs including Rabbit Ears Pass should get 5-10 inches of snow by midday Tuesday and therefore there is a Winter Weather Advisory for this area starting at 1 p.m. Monday.

There is also a Winter Weather Advisory in the San Juan Mountains in southwest Colorado. Telluride Ski Resort opened last Friday and they should get at least 4-8 inches of snow along with nearby towns like Lake City and Ouray.

For Denver and the Front Range, the next chance for any snow will be Thursday night into Friday. It’s very unclear if there would be any accumulation in the metro area. All that is needed to officially end the no-snow streak is at least 1/10th of an inch at Denver International Airport. The chance of that happening is less than 50% at this time but stay with CBS4 for updates as we get closer!

Regardless of snow, it will turn quite chilly again for Friday after milder weather returns for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

