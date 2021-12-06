ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia Rodrigo Plots 2022 ‘Sour’ World Tour

By Jon Blistein
 3 days ago
Olivia Rodrigo has announced a massive 2022 world tour in support of her breakout debut album, Sour .

The North American leg of the tour will kick off April 2 at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco and will wrap May 25 at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. A European and U.K. run will follow in June and July.

For the first half of Rodrigo’s North American tour (April 2 through April 23), she’ll receive support from Gracie Abrams. Joining her on the second half of the run (April 26 through May 25) will be Holly Humberstone. Baby Queen will open for Rodrigo during her European and U.K. shows.

Tickets for the Sour tour will go on sale this Friday, Dec. 10, at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can register for first access via TicketMaster’s Verified Fan program , which will be open through Dec. 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Complete information is available on Rodrigo’s website .

Sour , which was released back in May, recently topped Rolling Stone ’s Best Albums of 2021 list, while Rodrigo’s breakout single, “Drivers License” landed at Number Three on RS ’s Best Songs of 2021 list. The singer-songwriter also just picked up seven Grammy nominations , including Best New Artist, Album of the Year for Sour , and Record and Song of the Year for “Drivers License.”

Olivia Rodrigo 2022 Tour Dates

April 2 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
April 5 – Portland @ OR @ Theater of the Clouds at Yoda Center
April 6 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
April 7 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
April 9 – Salt Lake City, UT @ UCCU Center
April 11 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
April 12 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
April 14 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
April 15 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
Aril 16 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
April 19 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom
April 20 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory
April 22 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
April 23 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
April 26 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
April 27 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
April 29 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
April 30 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
May 3 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
May 4 – Washington, DC @ Anthem
May 6 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
May 7 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
May 9 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
May 10 – Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry House
May 12 – Houston TX @ 713 Music Hall
May 13 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater
May 14 – Irving, TX @ Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
May 17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
May 18 – San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
May 20 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea
May 21 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
May 24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
May 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

