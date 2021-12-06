ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

‘Minneapolis, We’re Coming!’: Foo Fighters Set To Play US Bank Stadium Following Spat With U Of M Stadium

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kvFOv_0dFIsCKX00

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Foo Fighters found their Minneapolis venue.

On Monday, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-inducted band confirmed that its 2022 tour will stop at U.S. Bank Stadium on Aug. 3. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday.

“A 2nd show has been added in Columbia, MD and Minneapolis, we’re coming!!!” Foo Fighters said in a tweet .

The update comes a week after the band refused to play at Huntington Bank Stadium on the University of Minnesota campus , saying that the stadium refused “to agree to the band’s COVID safety measures.”

“We apologize for any inconvenience and are working on finding a suitable replacement — one that will prioritize the health and safety of everyone working and attending the show,” the band said.

WCCO reached out to the University of Minnesota, which operates Huntington Bank Stadium. Officials said that the school’s on-campus policies related to vaccines and mask-wearing are in line with state and federal guidelines.

“Huntington Bank Stadium has successfully hosted Gopher Football since August while fully complying with state and federal COVID guidance,” the university said, in a statement. “All who attend events at our public institution, whether football fans, concert goers, or others, are treated equally and encouraged to take steps to protect themselves and others.”

The university said it declined to change its existing protocols for large events, which have been effective since implemented.

Foo Fighters last came to Minnesota in 2018, when they played the Xcel Energy Center on their Concrete and Gold tour.

More On WCCO.com :

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

The Storied History Of The 5,000-Pound Turkey In Frazee, Minnesota — Nicknamed The ‘Frazee Phoenix’

FRAZEE, Minn. (WCCO) — People will eat plenty of turkey this holiday season, and residents in Frazee are no different. But there’s one bird in town who has no plans to become Christmas dinner. In this week’s Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen introduces us to a northern Minnesota turkey who rules the roost. “We’ve got the Heartland Trail, the North Country Trail,” mayor Ken Miosek said. “We’ve got a trail now on the outskirts of town that goes right to Detroit Lakes.” In this town of nearly 1,400, bike trails and waterways have a way of connecting people. And there’s plenty more in the...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Gov. Tim Walz Launches ‘Celebrate Safely, Minnesota’ Campaign For Holiday Season

MINNEAPOLIS ( WCCO)– Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday a new statewide campaign, “Celebrate Safely, Minnesota,” to help Minnesotans access resources needed to safely celebrate the holiday season. The campaign will help Minnesotans find a test, vaccine or booster and highlight why each step is important to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, said the release. Last week, Walz announced that Minnesota secured an additional 1 million at-home rapid test kits for schools and child care providers to distribute directly to Minnesota families. Walz also has made boosters more accessible to Minnesota families by offering boosters at state-run and state-hosted 5-to-11-year-old vaccine clinics, including those...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Indigenous Bowl Brings 30+ Tribes, Communities Together At U.S. Bank Stadium

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings played on the road Sunday, but U.S. Bank Stadium still got some good use. The 2021 Indigenous Bowl was played there, bringing high school football players from across the continent to play in Minneapolis. “It meant a lot, man,” said Devin Long Crow, from Sisseton, South Dakota. “To be on the big stage, big stadium, play in front of all Indigenous players, and with all of them all over, it was a great opportunity.” The game, put on by the 7G Foundation, brought together over 30 Native American tribes and communities. It’s scale was incomparable, says...
NFL
CBS Minnesota

Hats & Mittens: How One Woman’s Bad Day Turned Into 25 Years Of Giving

WOODBURY, Minn. (WCCO) — They are two Minnesota must haves: a winter hat and warm mittens. And now, one million more families have them. As WCCO found out, it’s all because of a Minnetonka woman who was having a rough day 25 years ago. It all started on a cold November day in 1996, according to Rebecca Jorgenson Sundquist. “It was a really tough time in my life,” Jorgenson Sundquist said. She was in downtown Minneapolis for her divorce proceedings when she noticed a newly-immigrated family also having a hard time. They were in shorts and sandals and in the cold. “It was transformational because...
MINNETONKA, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Entertainment
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Storm System Could Bring Plowable Snow Friday To Southern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —A storm system churning over the Pacific Ocean is expected to hit Minnesota on Friday, likely bringing plowable snow to the southern part of the state, including the Twin Cities metro. Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says that while data is still coming in about the system, chances are it’ll be a significant snowmaker, bringing some communities in southeastern Minnesota at least 8 inches of snow. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the area. (credit: CBS) Current models predict the storm will move into southern Minnesota Friday morning, with the heaviest bands of snow likely across east-central and...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID-19 In MN: Gov. Walz Says State Leads Midwest In Vaccinating 5-11 Age Group

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says the state is first in the Midwest in vaccinating those 5 to 11 years old. In the first month of eligibility for the age group, more than 25% have received at least one vaccine dose, according to Walz. That’s more than 128,000 kids. Nationally, the state ranks sixth in vaccinating the age group. “The single most important thing you can do to protect your family from this virus this holiday season is get your family vaccinated,” Walz said. “I am proud of our state for leading the Midwest in child vaccinations. One in four Minnesotans...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Plump Bear, Black Wolf Captured On Trail Cameras In Northern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Trail cameras in northern Minnesota have captured a couple of rare sights, including a very stout bear. The Voyageurs Wolf Project, which studies wolves and their prey in and around the Voyageurs National Park, posted the videos on its Facebook page. In early December, a video posted shows what the group called the “fattest bear we have ever seen in our area!” Check it out below. “Unfortunately, we only got one video of this beauty,” the Facebook post said. Then, on Monday, another video was posted showing a black wolf that the group says is the “arguable...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Missing: Christine Beeson, 42, Last Seen On Dec. 1

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in Minneapolis are asking for the public’s help in finding 42-year-old Christine Beeson, who has not been seen since last Wednesday. Police said she last communicated with family on Wednesday before traveling to Bayfield, Wisconsin, before a flight scheduled on Dec. 12. However, she never arrived in Bayfield. Credit: Minnesota BCA Beeson was last seen driving a white 2008 Volkswagen EOS convertible with Minnesota license place 337WAC. She is described as roughly 5-foot-7, weighs 130 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact the Minneapolis Police Department at 612-673-5588.   More On WCCO.com: 2 Killed, 3 Injured In Metro Crash Involving Stolen Vehicle, Police Say MN Weather: Storm System Could Bring Plowable Snow Friday To Southern Minnesota Plump Bear, Black Wolf Captured On Trail Cameras In Northern Minnesota ‘A Giant In Every Way’: Chef Jack Riebel Has Died Kim Potter Trial Coverage 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Bank#Minnesota Minneapolis#Health And Safety#Wcco#Covid#Huntington Bank Stadium#Gopher Football#The Xcel Energy Center
CBS Minnesota

Minnesotans Out Finding Fun Amid Cold Snap

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Reality is hitting hard Monday, as we all got a reminder of what a Minnesota winter really feels like. But, cold weather can mean the fun is just warming up. It was a very Minnesota day, the kind that takes your breath away. “I went outside and was like whoa! Blast of winter air,” said Ben Disch, operations manager at Brookview Golf & Lawn Bowling in Golden Valley. And maybe some of us Minnesotans got a little soft after such a warm stretch. “We opened in mid-March, and we went through Nov. 7. Drought-like conditions, I think...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

First Major Snowfall Brings Avalanche Of Wintery Pics

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Parts of Minnesota got as much as 6 inches of snow Saturday, and more is on the way. The Twin Cities only saw about an inch, and won’t get much more on Sunday. But in northeastern Minnesota, more than 18 inches could fall just north of Grand Marais. READ MORE: ‘Heavy, Heavy, Heavy Snow’ To Hit Northeastern Minnesota Minnesotans love their weather, and plenty of snow pictures and videos have come pouring in. Here are some of the best. Karna Bergstrom captured this video of the chilly scene near Two Harbors. "The sea was angry that day, my friends…"Near Two Harbors pic.twitter.com/Ht2aaGHLMt — Karna Bergstrom (@KmbSmile) December 5, 2021 Snow at Fox Hollow Golf Club in St. Michael (credit: Al Cooper) Snowy roads in Duluth Sunday morning. (credit: MnDOT) Snow in Crosslake (credit: Alberta Rosburg) About 3.5 inches of snow in Bemidji (credit: Tom from Bemidji/@tpers228 on Twitter) Lisa Meadows’ dog Thunder loves the snow! (credit: Lisa Meadows) Lake Irene in Miltona (credit: Terri Myhre) The Fiddlin’ Farmstead in Becker (credit: Kelly LaFond) Snow in Jacobson (credit: Sierra Nelson) Taking a snowy seat in Minneapolis! (credit: Shannon Mahnke) [/caption] Lovely Litchfield living room on Saturday night (credit: Linda Carlson)
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

A Reunion Four Decades In The Making

MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — A Nebraska father returned to a Twin Cities hospital to thank two people who saved his life with what, at the time, was a cutting-edge procedure. WCCO photojournalist Joe Berglove shows us what happened when Mark returned to M Health Fairview to thank Marie Cook, transplant coordinator, and Dr. Michael Mauer, a pediatric nephrologist, for saving his life when he was child.   More On WCCO.com: ‘A Giant In Every Way’: Chef Jack Riebel Has Died Student Taken Into Custody After Displaying Gun Inside Minneapolis High School Stressed Emergency Workers Overwhelmed By Winter-Related Accidents Man Charged With Harassing Judge Overseeing Kim Potter Trial In Hennepin Co. Custody
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
46K+
Followers
18K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy