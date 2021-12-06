‘Minneapolis, We’re Coming!’: Foo Fighters Set To Play US Bank Stadium Following Spat With U Of M Stadium

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Foo Fighters found their Minneapolis venue.

On Monday, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-inducted band confirmed that its 2022 tour will stop at U.S. Bank Stadium on Aug. 3. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday.

“A 2nd show has been added in Columbia, MD and Minneapolis, we’re coming!!!” Foo Fighters said in a tweet .

The update comes a week after the band refused to play at Huntington Bank Stadium on the University of Minnesota campus , saying that the stadium refused “to agree to the band’s COVID safety measures.”

“We apologize for any inconvenience and are working on finding a suitable replacement — one that will prioritize the health and safety of everyone working and attending the show,” the band said.

WCCO reached out to the University of Minnesota, which operates Huntington Bank Stadium. Officials said that the school’s on-campus policies related to vaccines and mask-wearing are in line with state and federal guidelines.

“Huntington Bank Stadium has successfully hosted Gopher Football since August while fully complying with state and federal COVID guidance,” the university said, in a statement. “All who attend events at our public institution, whether football fans, concert goers, or others, are treated equally and encouraged to take steps to protect themselves and others.”

The university said it declined to change its existing protocols for large events, which have been effective since implemented.

Foo Fighters last came to Minnesota in 2018, when they played the Xcel Energy Center on their Concrete and Gold tour.

