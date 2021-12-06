‘Succession’ Actor Hiam Abbass to Star in Disney+ French Mini-Series ‘Oussekine’ (VIDEO)

EXCLUSIVE: Ivanna Sakhno (Pacific Rim: Uprising) has been cast opposite Rosario Dawson and Natasha Liu Bordizzo in the Disney+ limited series Star Wars: Ahsoka, a spinoff from the streamer’s hit series The Mandalorian, I have learned. In the limited series, Dawson stars as Ahsoka Tano after making the Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Rebels character’s live-action debut in The Mandalorian, while Bordizzo is taking on the character of Sabine Wren from the Star Wars Rebels animated series. I hear Sakhno will play a newly created character. Reps for Lucasfilm and Sakhno had no comment. 2020-21 Disney+ Pilots & Series Orders Star Wars: Ahsoka, written by Dave Filoni and executive produced by Filoni and Jon Favreau, will continue Ahsoka’s story. The series, which is eyeing a March production start date, also is expected to feature an appearance by Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker. Ukraine-born Sakhno is known for her roles in the movies Pacific Rim: Uprising and The Spy Who Dumped Me as well as an arc on the Hulu series High Fidelity. She just finished filming a starring role in the MGM International limited series The Reunion, based on the novel by Guillaume Musso. Sakhno is repped by Gersh, MJ Management and Warren Dern.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 9 DAYS AGO