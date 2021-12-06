ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, NJ

Morristown wealth manager to be acquired by CI Financial

By Linda Lindner
roi-nj.com
 3 days ago

Morristown-based wealth planning services company RegentAtlantic will be acquired by CI Financial Corp. of Miami. Financial terms were not disclosed. RegentAtlantic, a registered investment adviser with $6 billion in assets under management, will see all partners become equity partners in CI Private Wealth. As part of the transaction, Fiduciary Network LLC,...

www.roi-nj.com

