The Queen is 95 years old, and as such, people are starting to think about what the British monarchy will look like once she passes away. For royal biographer Penny Junor, the relationship between heir apparent Prince Charles and his first-born son Prince William has the potential to be slightly fraught as they adjust to their new roles now and in the future—especially since William is so much more popular with the public than his father.

