Politics

Lights Hung Incorrectly in the Tri-Cities Could Cost You $11,000

By Rik Mikals
 4 days ago

If you don't hang your Christmas Lights the right way in the Tri-Cities, you might face an $11,000 fine. Over the weekend, my neighbors were hanging their lights and they look pretty amazing. I did notice they have some fancy laser lights and those kinds of lights have become a growing...

13newsnow.com

$11,000 per violation: FAA sends warning about holiday laser lights

As families put up holiday light displays at their homes this year, the Federal Aviation Administration is asking them to be mindful of making sure laser light displays are pointed at the house and not at the sky. They can cause a distraction or temporary blindness to pilots. The FAA...
Mega 99.3 plays the best old-school jams and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima Valley. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

