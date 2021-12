After traveling to over a dozen cities in Europe since 2019, the “LOVE HATE” sculpture by German artist Mia Florentine Weiss is finally returning to its birthplace. The sculpture—located at Washington’s Farragut Square—is an ambigram, meaning it can be interpreted in different ways when flipped around. It appears as the word “love” from one point of view, but as “hate” in a mirror image, and vice-versa. The two words, crafted from steel, each measure more than seven feet tall and about 16 feet long.

VISUAL ART ・ 11 DAYS AGO